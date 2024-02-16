Hilary Swank, 49, Finally Reveals the Exotic Names of Her Twins, but the Boy’s Name Causes a Stir

Nearly a year following the birth of her twin son and daughter, Hilary Swank has shared a heartwarming photo introducing her infant children and unveiling their special names to the public for the first time. Her choice has stirred significant interest and left people anything but indifferent.

The 49-year-old actress posted a picture on Instagram. It showed her twins on the beach. She also talked about her movie Ordinary Angels.



The twins, who are 10 months old, wore cute hats and outfits while sitting on the beach. Their names, Aya and Ohm, were written in the sand.

Swank accompanied the adorable photo with the caption, ’’I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I’ll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership, but I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first.’’



She also thanked her followers and then ended her post by wondering, ’’P.S. Who else has babies that think sand is edible?’’

While the names Aya and Ohm are indeed special and unique, some people online expressed surprise about the name Ohm.



One person asked, ’’Ohm as a measure of resistance in electricity or a short form for a longer name?’’ Another commenter questioned, “How are we pronouncing Ohm?” A third individual remarked, “That’s so not fair to the babies. Ohm??? Oh no!!”

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed the twins in early April 2023 after announcing in early October 2022 that she was expecting at 48 years old.



She had admitted, “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” and then continued, “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

We send our warmest wishes to Hilary Swank and her lovely family, wishing them all the happiness. She has indeed chosen adorable names for her babies.