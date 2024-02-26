How Does Harry Potter Cast Look 22 Years After the First Movie
It is not a surprise that even 20 years after the first books and movies were presented to the public, Harry Potter remains one of the most popular and loved franchises in the current day’s pop culture! Captivating magical words, plot twists, and recognizable characters have earned a special place in the hearts of many generations. While many of us remember the characters as very young and innocent, their actors have gone through significant transformations ever since. That’s why we decided to have a look and see what the Harry Potter cast looks like today!
1. Daniel Radcliffe — Harry Potter
Radcliffe is probably the most famous actor in the Harry Potter cast, portraying the boy wizard who fights against the evil Voldemort. But after those movies ended, he explored many different roles in acting. He sang and danced in the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He also scared audiences in the horror movie The Woman in Black and played in Victor Frankenstein, a science-fantasy film. Radcliffe even showed his tricks in a heist movie Now You See Me 2.
Recently, he’s been branching out even more. In 2020, he appeared in a Netflix special called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, playing Kimmy Schmidt’s husband. Then, in 2022, he acted alongside big names like Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City. He also took on the role of Yankovic in the movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. On top of all that, Radcliffe performed in a play called Merrily We Roll Along in 2022.
In March 2023, Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke announced they were expecting their first child. They’ve been together for over a decade, ever since they played love interests in the 2013 movie Kill Your Darlings. It seems like Radcliffe’s life is full of exciting roles, both on and off the screen.
2. Emma Watson — Hermione Granger
After the Harry Potter series wrapped up in 2011, the British actress set out on a new adventure, exploring different roles in movies. You might have seen her in films like My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Bling Ring. Then, in May 2014, Watson had a big achievement—she graduated from Brown University with a degree in English literature.
Her acting journey didn’t stop there. She took on memorable roles like Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, captivating audiences around the globe. She also moved audiences with her portrayal of Meg March in Greta Gerwig’s version of Little Women.
But Emma Watson isn’t just a star on screen. She’s also a fierce advocate for gender equality. She’s involved in important campaigns like HeForShe and works as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. Plus, she leads discussions on feminism through a book club called Our Shared Shelf.
Recently, fans got a special treat with the release of Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max. In December 2021, to celebrate 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson came together again to reminisce about their magical journey.
Since 2019, Emma has been in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton, sharing her joys and adventures with him. However, the couple parted their ways a while ago.
3. Rupert Grint — Ron Weasley
Before Rupert Grint became famous as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, he had never acted in a movie. However, his portrayal of the character throughout the series showed that he was the perfect fit for the role. While still busy with Harry Potter, Grint managed to squeeze in a few other movie roles, appearing in films like Thunderpants, Cherrybomb, and Wild Target.
Once the Harry Potter saga came to an end, Grint explored various projects, such as the World War II-inspired film Into the White and the biographical drama CBGB. Transitioning to television, he appeared in UK series like Snatch and Sick Note. He even tried his hand at Broadway, starring in a play called It’s Only a Play alongside well-known actors such as Matthew Broderick. While he took a brief break from acting after 2015, he made a comeback by starring as Julian Pearce in the Apple TV+ series Servant, which wrapped up its fourth and final season in 2023.
Grint’s journey from a newcomer to a seasoned actor showcases his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges, he continues to impress audiences with his performances on both stage and screen.
In May 2020, Grint welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Wednesday, with his girlfriend Georgia Groome, marking a joyous milestone in his personal life.
4. Tom Felton — Draco Malfoy
Apart from his iconic role in Harry Potter, Felton has made a mark in various other projects. You might remember him from films like Rise of the Planet of the Apes in 2011 and Feed in 2017, a film written and produced by Troian Bellisario. He also graced the small screen as Julian Albert in the CW’s The Flash during 2016 and 2017. Additionally, he starred in the sci-fi series Origin in 2018 and lent his voice to Netflix’s A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting in 2020.
In his personal life, Felton had a significant relationship with stunt assistant Jade Olivia Gordon, whom he met while filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. They were together from 2008 to 2016.
Recently, Felton made headlines with the release of his debut memoir titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard in October 2022. In this revealing book, the actor opened up about his struggles with substance abuse, disclosing that he had been to rehab three times. He also shared anecdotes from his time filming the Harry Potter franchise. Surprisingly, Warner Bros. remained unaware of these incidents during the filming process.
5. Bonnie Wright — Ginny Weasley
In the Harry Potter series, Wright brought to life the character of Ginny Weasley, the youngest of the Weasley siblings and eventually Harry’s wife.
Following her journey with Harry Potter, Wright took a bold step into the world of film production by founding her own company, BonBonLumiere. Alongside acting in independent films, she explored her passion for directing. Notable projects include the 2012 film Separate We Come, Separate We Go and directing music videos like Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson’s Iguana Bird in 2018. In 2022, she quietly tied the knot with Andrew Lococo on a serene farm in California.
While some indie films she appeared in received mixed reviews, Wright’s directing endeavors gained significant attention. Her stage debut was in The Moment of Truth in 2013. The following year, she participated in a celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off. However, it was her directorial work that truly shone. After graduating from the University of Arts London with a degree in film-making,
6. Matthew Lewis — Neville Longbottom
After his time in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, Lewis didn’t land many big roles, but he still made waves with his performances. Critics praised his acting in movies like Me Before You and the Channel 5 remake of All Creatures Great and Small. He also appeared in a few TV dramas such as Ripper Street and Happy Valley.
But what really caught everyone’s attention was his transformation showcased on the cover of Attitude magazine, where he flaunted his newfound confidence and physique. A big sports fan, Lewis now hosts the Doing A Leeds podcast, where he talks all things Leeds United with former footballer Jermaine Beckford.
In 2018, Lewis got into a relationship with Angela Jones, whom he met coincidentally during the yearly Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando. Their love story added a touch of magic to his already fascinating journey.
7. Evanna Lynch — Luna Lovegood
The whimsical character of Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter needed someone special to bring her to life, and that someone was Evanna Lynch. Lynch not only acted as Luna but also added her own creative touches to the character’s quirky outfits. After her time in the wizarding world, Lynch explored various acting opportunities.
She graced the stage in productions like Houdini and Disco Pigs and starred in the film My Name is Emily. Additionally, she lent her voice to The Fountain of Fair Fortune story in the audiobook version of J.K. Rowling’s The Tales of Beedle the Bard. Currently, Lynch co-hosts the podcast Just Beings with Dr. Melanie Joy, where they engage in insightful discussions about various topics.
Lynch’s journey beyond Harry Potter demonstrates her versatility as an actress and her passion for storytelling in different mediums. She continues to captivate audiences with her talent and creativity, proving that there’s much more to her than just Luna Lovegood.
8. James and Oliver Phelps — Fred and George Weasley
In the Harry Potter series, the real-life twins portrayed Ron Weasley’s mischievous older brothers, Fred and George Weasley.
After their magical journey with Harry Potter ended, the brothers continued to collaborate. In 2012, they starred in the Plato documentary A Mind’s Eye. Additionally, they co-host their own podcast called Normal Not Normal, where they share interesting conversations and insights. Many of their Harry Potter co-stars have also joined them as guests on the podcast, adding to its charm and appeal.
Since bidding farewell to the wizarding world, the twins have divided their time between California and the U.K. In 2021, they appeared in the film Last Night in Soho, showcasing their talent on the big screen once again.
Their journey post-Potter reflects their strong bond as brothers and their shared passion for storytelling. With their podcast and various acting projects, they continue to entertain and inspire audiences worldwide.
9. Alan Rickman — Severus Snape
Before bringing the enigmatic Severus Snape to life in the Harry Potter series, Rickman had already established himself as a versatile actor. With a background in the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company, he showcased his talent on both stage and screen.
Rickman’s career was filled with memorable performances in numerous iconic films. He gained recognition for his role as the villainous Hans Gruber in Die Hard and touched hearts with his portrayal of Harry in Love Actually, among many others.
Sadly, Rickman’s life was cut short when he passed away in London in January 2016. His death came shortly after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of outstanding performances and a profound impact on the world of cinema and theater.
Throughout his career, Rickman’s commanding presence and remarkable talent captivated audiences, earning him a place among the most beloved actors of his generation. He will always be remembered and cherished for his contributions to the world of entertainment.
10. Ralph Fiennes — Lord Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes joined the Harry Potter series later on, making his debut as the menacing Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. However, this marked neither the beginning nor the end of his illustrious career in the film industry.
Following his portrayal of the Dark Lord, Fiennes continued to leave a lasting impression with his remarkable performances. He graced the screen in films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and A Bigger Splash, and showcased his directing skills in The White Crow. Yet, one of his most memorable roles post-Harry Potter is undoubtedly that of chef Julian Slowik in The Menu, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.
Since his time as the infamous He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Fiennes has been active in both theater and film. Fiennes’ versatility and talent continue to shine, ensuring his place as one of the most respected actors in the industry.
11. Gary Oldman — Sirius Black
Gary Oldman, another seasoned actor in the Harry Potter series, entered the cast in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Despite his character’s demise in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (with a brief appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2), Oldman continued to grace the screen in various films.
Following his time in the wizarding world, Oldman showcased his talent in movies like RoboCop, Child 44, Man Down, and Criminal. Notably, in 2022, he took on the lead role in the Apple TV+ spy drama Slow Horses, marking his first major role in a television series. However, it’s been reported that this role will also be his last, as he has announced plans to retire from acting thereafter.
Oldman’s remarkable career spans decades, and his contributions to the film industry are immeasurable. His talent and versatility have earned him numerous accolades and made him a beloved figure among audiences worldwide. While his retirement marks the end of an era, his legacy as one of Hollywood’s finest actors will endure for generations to come.
12. Robbie Coltrane — Rubeus Hagrid
Robbie Coltrane not only had a significant role in the Harry Potter series but also left his mark on the Bond franchise, appearing in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. His talent and contribution to the entertainment industry were recognized in 2006 when he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).
In 2021, Coltrane reunited with his former Harry Potter co-star Julie Walters for Hulu’s National Treasure miniseries, showcasing his enduring appeal to audiences. However, in October 2022, sad news emerged as the public was informed about his passing at the age of 72. “He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice, and their mother Rhona Gemmell,” the publicist shared in the statement, marking the end of a remarkable career and leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by many.
13. Maggie Smith — Professor McGonagall
Maggie Smith was already a respected icon before she graced the screen as Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter. Her talent and charisma have continued to shine brightly over the years.
From 2005 to 2015, Smith mesmerized audiences as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the immensely popular series Downton Abbey. This role not only solidified her status as an icon but also endeared her to fans of all ages.
Now in her late 80s, Smith shows no signs of slowing down. She remains active in her career, showcasing her remarkable talent in various projects. Most recently, she starred in the 2023 film The Miracle Club, where she shared the screen with acclaimed actresses Laura Linney and Kathy Bates.
Smith’s enduring presence in the entertainment industry is a testament to her unmatched talent and dedication to her craft. She continues to captivate audiences with her performances, leaving an indelible mark on the world of film and television.
14. Helena Bonham Carter — Bellatrix Lestrange
In the Harry Potter series, Helena Bonham Carter brought the chilling character of Bellatrix Lestrange to life, portraying a Death Eater fiercely loyal to Voldemort.
Following her time in the wizarding world, Carter has continued to captivate audiences with her unique and eccentric portrayals. She has embraced roles that are wonderfully strange, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Notable appearances include Dark Shadows, Les Misérables, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Cinderella.
Carter’s talent shines in her collaborations with Netflix. She starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the Enola Holmes movies, bringing her signature flair to the character she portrayed. Additionally, Carter mesmerized viewers with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, adding depth and complexity to the role.
With each new project, Carter continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with her captivating performances. Her ability to embody diverse characters with such depth and authenticity is a testament to her remarkable talent as an actress.
15. David Thewlis — Remus Lupin
David Thewlis, much like Gary Oldman, became a part of the Harry Potter cast in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, where he portrayed the character Remus Lupin, who became the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts. Prior to his involvement in the wizarding world, Thewlis was already a respected actor with a distinguished career.
Since his time in Harry Potter, Thewlis has continued to impress audiences with his versatile performances. He has appeared in notable films such as Separate We Come, Separate We Go, Wonder Woma, and the third season of the TV series Fargo. His captivating portrayals have earned him praise from critics and audiences alike.
In recent years, Thewlis has collaborated with Netflix on various projects. He has showcased his talent in Netflix originals like I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Sandman, and Enola Holmes 2, further solidifying his reputation as a skilled actor in both film and television.
Thewlis’ ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters continues to captivate audiences, making him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. With each new project, he proves his versatility and talent, leaving a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.
It is always nice to see how our favorite characters grow and change, and develop themselves and professional actors! Would you like to read more of such stories? Make sure to check out the previous article!