How Does Harry Potter Cast Look 22 Years After the First Movie

It is not a surprise that even 20 years after the first books and movies were presented to the public, Harry Potter remains one of the most popular and loved franchises in the current day’s pop culture! Captivating magical words, plot twists, and recognizable characters have earned a special place in the hearts of many generations. While many of us remember the characters as very young and innocent, their actors have gone through significant transformations ever since. That’s why we decided to have a look and see what the Harry Potter cast looks like today!

1. Daniel Radcliffe — Harry Potter

2. Emma Watson — Hermione Granger

3. Rupert Grint — Ron Weasley

© Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers , Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Before Rupert Grint became famous as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, he had never acted in a movie. However, his portrayal of the character throughout the series showed that he was the perfect fit for the role. While still busy with Harry Potter, Grint managed to squeeze in a few other movie roles, appearing in films like Thunderpants, Cherrybomb, and Wild Target. Once the Harry Potter saga came to an end, Grint explored various projects, such as the World War II-inspired film Into the White and the biographical drama CBGB. Transitioning to television, he appeared in UK series like Snatch and Sick Note. He even tried his hand at Broadway, starring in a play called It’s Only a Play alongside well-known actors such as Matthew Broderick. While he took a brief break from acting after 2015, he made a comeback by starring as Julian Pearce in the Apple TV+ series Servant, which wrapped up its fourth and final season in 2023. Grint’s journey from a newcomer to a seasoned actor showcases his talent and versatility in the entertainment industry. Despite the challenges, he continues to impress audiences with his performances on both stage and screen. In May 2020, Grint welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Wednesday, with his girlfriend Georgia Groome, marking a joyous milestone in his personal life.

4. Tom Felton — Draco Malfoy

5. Bonnie Wright — Ginny Weasley

In the Harry Potter series, Wright brought to life the character of Ginny Weasley, the youngest of the Weasley siblings and eventually Harry’s wife. Following her journey with Harry Potter, Wright took a bold step into the world of film production by founding her own company, BonBonLumiere. Alongside acting in independent films, she explored her passion for directing. Notable projects include the 2012 film Separate We Come, Separate We Go and directing music videos like Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson’s Iguana Bird in 2018. In 2022, she quietly tied the knot with Andrew Lococo on a serene farm in California. While some indie films she appeared in received mixed reviews, Wright’s directing endeavors gained significant attention. Her stage debut was in The Moment of Truth in 2013. The following year, she participated in a celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off. However, it was her directorial work that truly shone. After graduating from the University of Arts London with a degree in film-making,

6. Matthew Lewis — Neville Longbottom

7. Evanna Lynch — Luna Lovegood

8. James and Oliver Phelps — Fred and George Weasley

In the Harry Potter series, the real-life twins portrayed Ron Weasley’s mischievous older brothers, Fred and George Weasley. After their magical journey with Harry Potter ended, the brothers continued to collaborate. In 2012, they starred in the Plato documentary A Mind’s Eye. Additionally, they co-host their own podcast called Normal Not Normal, where they share interesting conversations and insights. Many of their Harry Potter co-stars have also joined them as guests on the podcast, adding to its charm and appeal. Since bidding farewell to the wizarding world, the twins have divided their time between California and the U.K. In 2021, they appeared in the film Last Night in Soho, showcasing their talent on the big screen once again. Their journey post-Potter reflects their strong bond as brothers and their shared passion for storytelling. With their podcast and various acting projects, they continue to entertain and inspire audiences worldwide.

9. Alan Rickman — Severus Snape

Before bringing the enigmatic Severus Snape to life in the Harry Potter series, Rickman had already established himself as a versatile actor. With a background in the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company, he showcased his talent on both stage and screen. Rickman’s career was filled with memorable performances in numerous iconic films. He gained recognition for his role as the villainous Hans Gruber in Die Hard and touched hearts with his portrayal of Harry in Love Actually, among many others. Sadly, Rickman’s life was cut short when he passed away in London in January 2016. His death came shortly after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, leaving behind a legacy of outstanding performances and a profound impact on the world of cinema and theater. Throughout his career, Rickman’s commanding presence and remarkable talent captivated audiences, earning him a place among the most beloved actors of his generation. He will always be remembered and cherished for his contributions to the world of entertainment.

10. Ralph Fiennes — Lord Voldemort

Ralph Fiennes joined the Harry Potter series later on, making his debut as the menacing Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005. However, this marked neither the beginning nor the end of his illustrious career in the film industry. Following his portrayal of the Dark Lord, Fiennes continued to leave a lasting impression with his remarkable performances. He graced the screen in films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and A Bigger Splash, and showcased his directing skills in The White Crow. Yet, one of his most memorable roles post-Harry Potter is undoubtedly that of chef Julian Slowik in The Menu, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. Since his time as the infamous He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, Fiennes has been active in both theater and film. Fiennes’ versatility and talent continue to shine, ensuring his place as one of the most respected actors in the industry.

11. Gary Oldman — Sirius Black

12. Robbie Coltrane — Rubeus Hagrid

© Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers , Jon Palmer / MediaPunch/Associated Press/East News Jon Palmer / MediaPunch/Associated Press/East News

Robbie Coltrane not only had a significant role in the Harry Potter series but also left his mark on the Bond franchise, appearing in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough. His talent and contribution to the entertainment industry were recognized in 2006 when he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). In 2021, Coltrane reunited with his former Harry Potter co-star Julie Walters for Hulu’s National Treasure miniseries, showcasing his enduring appeal to audiences. However, in October 2022, sad news emerged as the public was informed about his passing at the age of 72. “He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice, and their mother Rhona Gemmell,” the publicist shared in the statement, marking the end of a remarkable career and leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by many.

13. Maggie Smith — Professor McGonagall

Maggie Smith was already a respected icon before she graced the screen as Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter. Her talent and charisma have continued to shine brightly over the years. From 2005 to 2015, Smith mesmerized audiences as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the immensely popular series Downton Abbey. This role not only solidified her status as an icon but also endeared her to fans of all ages. Now in her late 80s, Smith shows no signs of slowing down. She remains active in her career, showcasing her remarkable talent in various projects. Most recently, she starred in the 2023 film The Miracle Club, where she shared the screen with acclaimed actresses Laura Linney and Kathy Bates. Smith’s enduring presence in the entertainment industry is a testament to her unmatched talent and dedication to her craft. She continues to captivate audiences with her performances, leaving an indelible mark on the world of film and television.

14. Helena Bonham Carter — Bellatrix Lestrange

In the Harry Potter series, Helena Bonham Carter brought the chilling character of Bellatrix Lestrange to life, portraying a Death Eater fiercely loyal to Voldemort. Following her time in the wizarding world, Carter has continued to captivate audiences with her unique and eccentric portrayals. She has embraced roles that are wonderfully strange, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Notable appearances include Dark Shadows, Les Misérables, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and Cinderella. Carter’s talent shines in her collaborations with Netflix. She starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the Enola Holmes movies, bringing her signature flair to the character she portrayed. Additionally, Carter mesmerized viewers with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown, adding depth and complexity to the role. With each new project, Carter continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with her captivating performances. Her ability to embody diverse characters with such depth and authenticity is a testament to her remarkable talent as an actress.

15. David Thewlis — Remus Lupin

© Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone / Warner Bros. and co-producers , Avalon.red / REPORTER / East News Avalon.red / REPORTER / East News