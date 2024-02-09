How Miley Cyrus Thrived Despite All the Hardships and Judgement and Earned Her First Grammy

Miley Cyrus has just won her very first Grammy and proved to the world that the challenges and disappointments that life puts in front of you are here to make you stronger and better. The star, at 31 years old, poured her emotions into the hit song ’I Can Buy Myself Flowers’ after her divorce in 2019, and the rest is history.

Love and heartbreaks.

AFP/EAST NEWS

Cyrus shows how amazing she is at acting and singing. She became famous for her role in Hannah Montana and worked on many other big projects afterward. In 2010, she starred in The Last Song alongside Liam Hemsworth. Interestingly, she wasn’t fond of him at first because of rumors suggesting he didn’t want to be in the movie. Miley couldn’t understand why such an attractive and confident guy would ignore such an opportunity. However, as they got to know each other better, they found common ground and started dating.

© The Last Song / Touchstone Pictures and co-producers , MICHAEL GERMANA / STAR MAX / East News MICHAEL GERMANA / STAR MAX / East News

Their love story was always tumultuous. Under the constant glare of the public eye, they faced numerous breakups and reunions.



The couple finally ended up tying the knot towards the end of 2018, yet the marriage was short-lived.

She had a hard time accepting that people would constantly talk about her relationship and judge her.

In August 2019, Miley disclosed their separation, marking the beginning of a highly publicized divorce. The scrutiny from the public deeply unsettled Miley, making it difficult for her to come to terms with the constant scrutiny of her relationship.

Following her divorce, the singer explored relationships with a few people. However, with time, she came to the realization that being alone wasn’t as daunting as she once thought.



During a 2020 interview, she expressed that she was single for the first time since 2015 and embraced it with a positive outlook. She acknowledged that being single allowed her to prioritize herself and engage in activities solely for her own benefit.

She doesn’t need anyone.

In January 2023, Miley released her single “Flowers,” which garnered record-breaking views. Fans noticed references to her past relationships in both the video and lyrics. It’s evident how at ease she is in her own company.



She expresses the sentiment that she can discover within herself what she typically seeks in a relationship, emphasizing that this self-awareness is her strength. The song serves as a tribute to finding happiness independently, embracing freedom, and practicing self-love.

A Grammy winning star.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

In February 2024, Cyrus achieved a significant milestone by winning her first Grammy Award: Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Flowers.” The award was presented to Cyrus by Mariah Carey at the beginning of Sunday’s ceremony.



Later in the evening, Cyrus further solidified her success by winning Record of the Year, one of the Grammys’ most prestigious awards, for her song “Flowers.”

We admire Miley Cyrus for her profound confidence and strength. If you’re eager to witness the bold and glorious look she showcased at the Grammys, be sure to check out this article.