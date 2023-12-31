How the Wednesday Cast Would Look Like If Different People Got the Role

Wednesday captured the attention of people worldwide and made headlines, becoming instantly popular. It garnered an astounding 1 billion hours of viewing in less than a month after its release, after only Squid Game and Stranger Things. The captivating Tim Burton’s spin-off of Addams Family is nominated for two Golden Globes, with Jenna Ortega vying for Best Actress. However, despite the original Wednesday cast, many actors stick to the same physical appearance and traits, and we believe that they could have easily adapted to the roles. Can you guess what are our picks?

1. Wednesday Addams

2. Enid Sinclair

Emma Myers gained swift acclaim in the series Wednesday for her portrayal of Enid Sinclair, swiftly winning over fans. At only 20, Myers had already showcased her talent in movies like Girl in the Basement and A Taste of Christmas before landing the significant role of Enid. Joining the cast of Wednesday marked a pivotal moment for Myers. It was her first experience working among people her own age, offering a new and refreshing dynamic in her acting journey. The filming location in Romania provided a unique opportunity for Myers to forge strong bonds with her co-stars, fostering a close-knit relationship that she hadn’t encountered much in her previous acting endeavors. Consider a hypothetical scenario where Wednesday was produced in 2004. Can you imagine the young version of Taylor Momsen, known for her role as Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl, potentially being an interesting choice for the character of Enid Sinclair? Visualizing Momsen’s physical appearance, particularly her blonde hair, aligns with the essence of Myers’ portrayal in Wednesday. Despite the differences between the characters of Jenny and Enid, Momsen’s ability to tackle intense roles might have complemented the vivacious nature of Enid’s character in the series.

3. Marilyn Thornhill

Christina Ricci, came full circle by joining the series. She first played Wednesday when she was 10 in The Addams Family in 1991 and reprised it in 1993’s Addams Family Values. After ’90s hits like Casper and Now and Then, she starred in many films, including Sleepy Hollow and Monster. She also did TV, like ABC’s Pan Am and Lifetime’s The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. Now, she’s in Yellowjackets. Ricci, over 30 years after her first Wednesday role, returned to the Addams Family as Marilyn Thornhill, the dorm housemother. She passed on the role to Jenna Ortega, thrilled with Ortega’s take. Ricci praised Ortega’s bravery and how she does justice to the role. Ricci cherishes her time as Wednesday but believes it’s now Ortega’s part. Apart from her career, Ricci is a mom of two. She has an 8-year-old son, Freddie, with her ex-husband. After filing for divorce in 2020, she married hairstylist Mark Hampton in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Cleopatra later that year. Imagine Estella from Cruella stepping into Mrs. Thornhill’s role. They’re both gentle and serene but seem to grapple with borderline personality disorder. They share similar hair color, style, and hairstyles. While their behaviors and stories differ, they could harmonize together effortlessly.

4. Xavier Thorpe

Percy Hynes White, takes center stage as the brooding character in the Netflix series Wednesday, embodying the role of Nevermore’s introspective and moody guy. Before stepping into this pivotal role, Hynes White showcased his acting prowess in films like Edge of Winter and A Christmas Horror Story. However, it was his portrayal of the mutant Andy Strucker in The Gifted that propelled him into the limelight. Despite the weight of starring in a major series, Hynes White expressed sheer delight while filming Wednesday. He likened the experience to a big-budget movie, describing it as a joyous occasion filled with camaraderie and fun, akin to hanging out with close friends. Excitingly, Hynes White is poised to collaborate once more with his Wednesday co-star, Jenna Ortega, in an upcoming project titled Winter Spring Summer or Fall. This venture, where Ortega serves as both lead and executive producer, explores the blossoming romance between two teenagers across the span of four days. What if there was a scenario where the young version of Tom Felton, known as Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter, takes over the role of Xavier Thorpe in the popular series, it could potentially inject a fresh dynamic into the character. Felton’s inherent cunning and aristocratic demeanor might add a layer of sophistication and intrigue, infusing Thorpe’s character with calculated charm and an air of superiority, thereby offering a new depth to Xavier Thorpe’s personality.

5. Tyler Galpin

Hunter Doohan, at 29, embodies the character of Tyler Galpin in Wednesday. Despite being a regular guy from the neighboring town, Tyler strikes up an unexpected friendship with Wednesday after their chance meeting at the coffee shop where he works. His easygoing and approachable nature forms an intriguing contrast to Wednesday’s darker and more serious demeanor. Before securing this role as a potential love interest in Wednesday, Doohan showcased his acting chops in Your Honor, starring alongside Bryan Cranston, and portrayed a younger Aaron Paul in Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told. Doohan celebrated a significant milestone by tying the knot with his longtime partner, Fielder Jewett, in June 2022. The cherry on top? Bryan Cranston, who plays Doohan’s on-screen father, actually officiated their wedding ceremony! When considering an actor who could flawlessly step into Tyler Galpin’s shoes, someone like Timothée Chalamet comes to mind. Chalamet’s proven ability to breathe life into complex characters with a blend of charm and depth could add a captivating dimension to the character of Tyler in Wednesday.

6. Morticia Addams

7. Gomez Addams

Luis Guzmán, 67, steps into the role of Gomez, the amiable patriarch in Netflix’s show. Prior to portraying this character, Guzmán gained prominence through his performances in HBO’s Oz and acclaimed movies like Boogie Nights and Traffic, where he previously worked alongside his TV wife, Zeta-Jones. Interestingly, Guzmán’s entry into Wednesday was unique. Director Tim Burton personally approached and offered him the role without the need for an audition, a gesture that immediately captivated him. Guzmán highlighted the series’ clever writing during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, emphasizing its distinct humor as a compelling factor that drew him in. Beyond his on-screen endeavors, Guzmán has sustained a joyful marriage with Angelita Galarza-Guzmán since 1985, nurturing a family with seven children, showcasing his dedication both on and off the screen. When considering a perfect fit for the role of Gomez Addams in Wednesday, an actor capable of blending charisma, charm, a dash of eccentricity, and a deep love for the unusual might be an ideal match. Someone like Oscar Isaac, known for his ability to portray characters with magnetism, depth, and a quirky edge, could bring a captivating and nuanced performance to Gomez Addams.

8. Pugsley Addams

Fourteen-year-old actor Isaac Ordonez successfully secured the role of Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s brother, in the Netflix series. His previous credits included appearances in movies like Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018) and a few indie projects, but it was this particular series that truly marked his breakthrough in the industry. Surprisingly, despite stepping into the shoes of an iconic character, Ordonez revealed to J-14 that he didn’t feel nervous at all. Seeking to infuse Pugsley with a unique touch, Ordonez drew inspiration from his on-screen big sister, Jenna Ortega, who portrayed Wednesday with a brilliant balance of seriousness and a hint of comedy. According to Ordonez, Ortega’s portrayal inspired him to craft Pugsley’s character in a similar light. When contemplating the ideal actor to portray Pugsley Addams in Wednesday, one might consider someone like Finn Wolfhard. Renowned for his versatility and adeptness in embodying multifaceted characters with a blend of mischief and depth, Wolfhard holds the potential to bring an even more captivating and intriguing essence to the role of Pugsley Addams.

9. Bianca Barclay

The 27-year-old star, Joy Sunday, made her TV debut as a top-of-show guest star on CBS’ MacGyver in 2016. She landed her SAG card through Justin Simien’s Bad Hair in 2020, marking her path into the industry. Since then, she’s been popping up in various TV shows and movies, notably joining the cast of Wednesday, producing short films, and diving into audiobook narration, including Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda. As Joy took on the role of young Bianca Barclay, the popular figure at Nevermore High, she encountered a new challenge with Wednesday Addams’ unexpected arrival. The clash between a top-tier girl and a newcomer isn’t groundbreaking, but Joy Sunday, the actress behind Bianca, felt thrilled to transform the stereotypical “mean girl” role into something fresh and intriguing. In casting the perfect Bianca Barclay for Wednesday, an actress who radiates sophistication, charm, and an air of mystery could be the missing piece. Think of someone like Zazie Beetz, known for her ability to portray multifaceted characters with elegance and depth, could bring a captivating and intriguing essence to the character in the series.

10. Larissa Weems

