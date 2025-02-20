I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
How to Know If a Cat Is a Stray and Needs Home or Feral and Better Not Be Touched
All cats—whether they’re wild, wandering the streets, or curled up on your couch—belong to the same species: the domestic cat. But this doesn’t mean they behave the same. The way a cat lives and interacts with people makes a big difference in how they act and how they should be treated.
Knowing how to tell the difference between a stray and a feral cat is super important. It can help you figure out the best way to interact with them—or whether they even want your help at all!
The way the cat will potentially behave depends on the cat’s socialization.
The way a cat grows up and interacts with people makes a huge difference in its behavior, personality, and even how it should be treated.
Take stray cats and feral cats, for example. At first glance, they might seem alike, but they’re actually quite different. A stray cat is usually one that once had a home but got lost or abandoned. These cats might still trust people to some degree and could even be adopted into a new home. On the other hand, feral cats are completely wild.
They’ve either been born outside and never had human contact, or they’ve been on their own for so long that they see people as a threat. Unlike strays, feral cats usually don’t want to be petted or taken in—they’re the happiest living freely outdoors.
When we say a cat is “socialized,” we mean it’s comfortable around people and enjoys their company.
Socializing a cat is all about getting it used to human touch, homes, and all the sights, sounds, and smells that come with living around people. It’s a process that doesn’t happen overnight—it takes patience, time, and plenty of love from caring humans.
Kittens become socialized when they’re handled, talked to, and played with regularly from a young age. If they miss out on this early exposure, they tend to grow up wary of people and may never feel truly at ease in a home environment.
That’s why it’s so important to introduce kittens to human interaction early on—getting them used to being held and petted, meeting different people, and even being around other animals. The more positive experiences they have early in life, the more likely they are to grow into friendly, well-adjusted cats who thrive in a home setting.
Here’s the crucial difference between a stray cat and a feral cat.
Indoor or pet cats are fully socialized to people—they’re used to human interaction and enjoy being around their owners. Stray cats have also been socialized at some point in their lives, but since they’ve been on their own, they might be cautious around people, especially if they’ve been without a home for a long time.
Feral cats, on the other hand, are a completely different story. They aren’t socialized to humans at all. While they form strong bonds with other cats in their colony and have their own social structure, they don’t have that same connection with people. To them, humans are more like a potential threat than a friend, and they prefer to keep their distance.
- Stray Cats: Once Social, Now Lost
A stray cat was once a pet but lost its home due to abandonment or getting lost. Without human contact, it may become wary and, over time, act more like a feral cat. Some strays still allow touch, but prolonged isolation can make them more distant.
The good news? With patience, a stray can often readjust to indoor life, though it may need time to feel safe and trust people again.
- Feral Cats: Wild at Heart
A feral cat is completely unsocialized, having never interacted with people or lost that connection over time. They fear humans and prefer outdoor life, unlikely to become pets.
Kittens born to feral cats can be socialized young, but after four months, the process is difficult and often unsuccessful.
How to tell the difference between a stray and a feral cat when you see them outdoors.
Since trapping can be stressful and make it hard to judge a cat’s socialization, it’s best to observe them in their natural outdoor environment first. Use the guidelines below to get a clearer idea of their behavior.
- Socialization to Humans:
Stray: May approach people, houses, porches, or cars.
Feral: Avoids people, often hides to stay out of sight.
- Socialization to Other Cats:
Stray: Likely lives alone, not part of a group.
Feral: Often part of a colony with other feral cats.
Look closer at their behavior and it will tell you a lot.
Movement:
- Stray: Moves more like a house cat—tail up, walking confidently. May make eye contact or blink at you.
- Feral: Crawls or crouches, stays low to the ground, and keeps tail close to protect its body. Rarely makes eye contact.
Vocalization:
- Stray: Likely to meow, “talk” to you, or respond to your voice.
- Feral: Doesn’t meow, beg, or purr.
Schedule:
- Stray: Mostly active during the day, easy to spot.
- Feral: More nocturnal, though they may occasionally be seen during the day.
Physical Appearance:
- Stray: Can look a bit rough, dirty, or disheveled; no eartip.
- Feral: Likely to have a clean coat, especially if neutered (they may have an eartip). Males may have a larger head, muscular build, and scars, plus signs like “stud tail” or greasy fur. Feral males often have thicker necks and more grooming-related issues due to higher testosterone levels.
Stray and feral cats have a different touch barrier and level of relaxation.
Touch Barrier:
- Stray: May allow some touching over time, or tolerate being gently touched with an object.
- Feral: Cannot be touched, even by a caregiver, and will avoid any contact.
Level of Relaxation:
- Stray: May relax over time, especially with gentle interaction.
- Feral: Stays tense and unsocial, avoiding human interaction.
Responsiveness:
- Stray: Might check out toys or food, and respond to familiar household sounds, like the rustling of cat food bags.
- Feral: Likely ignores toys, food, and household sounds, showing no interest or recognition of them.
Fear and Anxiety:
- Stray: May hiss or growl to express anxiety or discomfort.
- Feral: Will become aggressive if threatened or cornered, showing signs like ears back and dilated eyes.
