HR Told Me They Don’t Hire People Over 35—I Was Stunned by the Real Reason
Finding a job should be about skills, experience, and what you bring to the table. But for many professionals, especially those over 35, the hiring process can suddenly feel confusing and unfair. Rejections come without clear answers, and terms like “overqualified” or “not the right fit” start to sound like code.
One reader recently shared a shocking conversation with an HR insider that revealed the uncomfortable truth about age bias in today’s job market.
A Letter That Revealed a Hidden Side of Hiring:
"Have you ever wondered why you can’t find a job despite having “super cool” experience and a resume that should basically be framed in gold? You’ve got the skills, the portfolio, and ten years of wins, but every recruiter suddenly treats you like you’re invisible.
I’ve been venting to my best friend about my job hunt for six months. She’s a Senior HR Manager for a massive tech firm, the kind of person who “screens” people like me for a living. Usually, she’s tight-lipped about work, but after some drinks, she finally snapped and told me the truth.
I’d just shown her another rejection letter for a role I was perfect for. I asked her, “Is it my salary? Is my portfolio too old-school?”
She looked around the bar, leaned in, and whispered, “It’s not you. My CEO sat us down and told us flat out: No one over 35. They are too old.”
I was stunned. I told her that was illegal—blatant age discrimination. I asked if they were just trying to save money by hiring juniors.
She shook her head. “He told us he doesn’t care about the salary. He literally told the hiring team that people our age have too many ’distractions’—like kids who get the flu, mortgages that make us demand steady hours, and worst of all, ’boundaries.’”
He didn’t want the best talent; he wanted the most malleable energy. He told her he needs 23-year-olds who don’t know that working 80 hours a week isn’t a “culture,” it’s a scam. He wants kids who think a free office pizza and a beanbag chair are a fair trade for their entire weekend. He wasn’t looking for experience; he was looking for people who haven’t learned how to say “no” yet.
My friend told me she’s been forced to trash dozens of legendary resumes just because the graduation year started with a “19.” I realized that day that when a company says you’re “not a culture fit,” they really mean you’re too smart to be exploited.
Good luck to everyone searching for the right job fit.
G.
Dear G.,
Thank you for sharing this experience. If this conversation happened exactly as described, it’s deeply concerning — and unfortunately, not entirely shocking.
Age discrimination in hiring is illegal in many countries, yet subtle bias still exists. Sometimes it’s direct.
There are more Internet users who share this experience:
“Attended an interview today, the hiring Manager proudly said that all their Staffs are young, they never hire senior age people.” © Gujimiao / Reddit
“Hey, Boss, I came in at 21, and I feel I’ve kicked some serious butt. I’m 31 now, and I think it’s time we talked about a raise. It’s been a long time coming...
<interrupts> Oh, Jimmy! Sure, we can talk. Right after this ’performance review.’ You might want to sit down for this...” © jBlairTech / Reddit
More often, it hides behind phrases like “culture fit,” “high energy,” or “overqualified.” The reality is that certain companies prioritize flexibility and long hours over experience and stability. That doesn’t make it right — but it does explain the pattern many professionals over 35 start noticing.
That said, one CEO’s mindset doesn’t represent the entire job market. Many organizations actively seek experienced candidates precisely because they bring reliability, emotional intelligence, and clear boundaries. In fact, companies that dismiss seasoned professionals often pay for it later through burnout, turnover, and poor leadership depth.
Workplace Ageism Is Hurting Employees — and Businesses Too.
The American workforce is more age-diverse than ever, yet age discrimination remains a major problem. A recent survey by MyPerfectResume found that 99% of workers over 40 have experienced ageism at work. Many reported being stereotyped, bullied, or even pressured to hide their age.
According to the survey, age-related bias affects workplace inclusion: 95% said stereotypes made them feel less valued, and 92% felt they needed to downplay their experience to avoid negative judgment.
But ageism doesn’t just affect older employees. McKinsey’s 2024 Women in the Workplace report found that more than half of women under 30 say their age has also hurt their careers, showing that bias can impact both younger and older workers.
Job seekers feel the pressure too. An AARP survey revealed that 74% of people over 50 believe their age makes it harder to get hired. In the tech industry, the share of workers over 40 has declined in recent years, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Younger job seekers face challenges as well. Some executives admit they hesitate to hire recent graduates, citing concerns about soft skills.
Experts warn that ageism doesn’t just harm employees — it limits companies. Harvard Business Review notes that age-diverse teams often perform better because different generations bring complementary skills, knowledge, and perspectives. In fact, one successful multigenerational engineering project credited its breakthrough to collaboration across age groups.
In the end, workplaces thrive when talent is valued for ability — not age.
