HR Told Me They Don’t Hire People Over 35—I Was Stunned by the Real Reason

"Have you ever wondered why you can’t find a job despite having “super cool” experience and a resume that should basically be framed in gold? You’ve got the skills, the portfolio, and ten years of wins, but every recruiter suddenly treats you like you’re invisible.

I’ve been venting to my best friend about my job hunt for six months. She’s a Senior HR Manager for a massive tech firm, the kind of person who “screens” people like me for a living. Usually, she’s tight-lipped about work, but after some drinks, she finally snapped and told me the truth.

I’d just shown her another rejection letter for a role I was perfect for. I asked her, “Is it my salary? Is my portfolio too old-school?”

She looked around the bar, leaned in, and whispered, “It’s not you. My CEO sat us down and told us flat out: No one over 35. They are too old.”

I was stunned. I told her that was illegal—blatant age discrimination. I asked if they were just trying to save money by hiring juniors.

She shook her head. “He told us he doesn’t care about the salary. He literally told the hiring team that people our age have too many ’distractions’—like kids who get the flu, mortgages that make us demand steady hours, and worst of all, ’boundaries.’”

He didn’t want the best talent; he wanted the most malleable energy. He told her he needs 23-year-olds who don’t know that working 80 hours a week isn’t a “culture,” it’s a scam. He wants kids who think a free office pizza and a beanbag chair are a fair trade for their entire weekend. He wasn’t looking for experience; he was looking for people who haven’t learned how to say “no” yet.

My friend told me she’s been forced to trash dozens of legendary resumes just because the graduation year started with a “19.” I realized that day that when a company says you’re “not a culture fit,” they really mean you’re too smart to be exploited.

Good luck to everyone searching for the right job fit.

G.