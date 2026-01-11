I Refuse to Let My Boss Control My Breastfeeding Breaks at Work

Dear Bright Side,



I never thought I’d have to explain basic biology at work, but here we are. Coming back after maternity leave was already awkward enough: balancing deadlines, sleep deprivation, and a body that no longer follows calendar invites. I tried to be discreet, consistent, and professional. I followed company policy, logged my time, and didn’t make a scene. Still, it was clear my manager saw pumping not as a necessity, but as an inconvenience.

My boss started timing my breaks for pumping breast milk. “20 minutes is excessive. Make it 10,” he said. I said that’s not how it works. He snapped, “Then pump before or after work! Stop wasting time!” I stayed calm. Three days later, he froze when HR pulled him into a closed-door meeting. I’d sent them weeks of documentation showing his comments and timing policies.

Now I’m sitting here wondering what comes next. Do I push this further? Let HR handle it and move on? Or start looking for the exit before retaliation gets creative? If you’ve been through something similar, what would you do?



-Carol