I Am 10 With the Body of a One-Year-Old and I Have Survived Dozens of Surgeries

Bella Thomson, a resilient 10-year-old from Swift Current, Saskatchewan, faces the challenges of three rare medical conditions: a form of dwarfism, Hirschsprung’s Disease, and Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID). Her mother, Kyla Thomson, has dedicated nearly a decade to her care, becoming a vocal advocate and sharing their journey with over 7 million followers on TikTok.

In a recent interview with the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation (CDHF), Kyla elaborated on Bella’s medical journey. Hirschsprung’s Disease, a condition where nerve cells are absent in parts of the large intestine, severely impacted Bella, involving her entire colon. The family’s extensive social media presence aims to raise awareness and provide support to other medical families.

Despite their positive message, the Thomsons have encountered negative reactions. They recently faced a wave of online negativity after posting a viral video where Kyla lifted Bella towards the camera. This prompted defensive responses from notable TikTok figures like Jen Hamilton and Ophelia Nichols. In an interview, Kyla expressed her usual reluctance to engage with online negativity but acknowledged that this instance felt particularly overwhelming.

"I never really want to respond because I don't want to give them the credit they're looking for," Kyla remarked. "They're just hiding behind a keyboard in the comments section." She noted that while such incidents are rare, viral content brings increased visibility and scrutiny. Instead of turning off comments as in the past, she chose to address some of the hurtful remarks directly, hoping to educate others about Bella's extensive medical history. Bella, who weighs less than 30 pounds due to her dwarfism, has spent over 1,000 days in the hospital, undergone numerous surgeries, and survived multiple septic shock infections. Last year, she received a life-saving bowel transplant.

Kyla is committed to advocating for pediatric organ donations and supporting medical families, aiming to foster understanding rather than retreating from online spaces. Bella, showing remarkable resilience, often advises her mother to ignore the negativity.

The Thomsons remain steadfast in creating content for their supporters, whom they affectionately call the "Bella Bravelings." Kyla emphasized the importance of this community in their lives, stating, "That's who we're here for. That's who we show up for. We keep our focus on them, and we're happy that they support us." She hopes their followers will continue promoting positivity without resorting to retaliation against trolls.

Bella understands the value of her supportive community, which motivates her to persevere. "That's what she knows and that's what keeps her going too," Kyla concluded. The Thomsons' story is a testament to the power of resilience, advocacy, and the enduring support of a compassionate online community.