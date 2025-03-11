I Asked a Pregnant Woman to Move From My Reserved Seat, and Her Partner's Reaction Was Intense

When I boarded the train, I was ready to settle in, but when I got to my seat, a pregnant woman with a little baby was already sitting there. I politely told her, that it was my seat, showed her my ticket and asked her to move. She acted like I was invisible and didn't hear me, so I told her again that it was my seat and asked if I could sit there. That’s when her partner, sitting across from her, spoke up.

He was aggressive. “Don't you see we are already sitting here??” he said, in this sharp tone. But it was my seat, my well-deserved and booked seat, so I tried to explain again, “I booked this seat in advance, so please stop being rude and you guys have to move to your seats.”