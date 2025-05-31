I Believed My New Wife Was Ready to Be a Stepmom—I Was Terribly Wrong

When I got home that evening, my son cried, “We only had cookies and juice. We’re hungry.” My daughter nodded behind him, rubbing her stomach. I went straight to my wife in the kitchen and asked, “Why didn’t they eat?”

She leaned against the counter and said with a smirk, “I’m not going to beg them to eat. I gave them snacks.” I told her that wasn’t enough.

She fired back, “Well, their mom should’ve packed food. I made pasta. They turned up their noses and said they wanted their mom’s cooking. So I gave them snacks and moved on.”