I Canceled My Birthday When My Friends Said I Should Cover the Bill Because I’m Vegan

“Hi Bright Side!

For my 30th birthday, I booked a small, casual restaurant — nothing fancy, just a spot with a mix of vegan and non-vegan options so everyone could enjoy themselves. I double-checked the menu to make sure no one would feel left out.

Then the group chat started. First came the jokes about ‘rabbit food.’ Then the question: ‘Do we all have to order vegan just because it’s your birthday?’ I reminded them they could eat whatever they wanted. But then someone said, ‘If you’re making us adjust for you, maybe you should cover the bill.’ And a couple of others agreed.

That was it. I canceled.

Instead, I booked myself a table at the fanciest steakhouse in town. Yes, a steakhouse. They also happened to have an incredible vegan tasting menu — something I’d always wanted to try but never had an excuse to splurge on.

Course after course arrived, plated like art, every bite better than the last. I sat there smiling, knowing that what was supposed to be a group dinner had turned into something better: a celebration just for me.

Best 30th I could’ve imagined.”