I Caught My Coworker Doing Her Side Hustle on Company Time—I Refused to Stay Silent

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working at a medium-sized recruitment agency for the last few years. One of my coworkers is a single mom, and she would often dump her work on me so she could leave early. When I argued, she’d say stuff like, “You don’t have kids! You don’t know how hard it is.”

I tried to be helpful and supportive of her situation, until I caught her doing her side hustle at work. We all knew that she’d done consulting in her private time. But the last few months she’d been taking a lot of “private calls” during working hours.

And to make matters worse, those calls were cutting into her actual work, and I was asked to pick up the slack. Annoyed, I reported the situation to HR. They called her in, and she suddenly went “on leave.” But the real shock came when she returned.

She came up to me smirking and said, “Just so you know, your report didn’t ruin me. I’m working with someone very close to the boss now.” Then she walked off like nothing happened. I was stunned, and my shock only became worse when my other coworkers started avoiding me.