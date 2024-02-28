“I Couldn’t Have Met Him at a Worse Time,” the Story of How Anne Hathaway Married The Love of Her Life

While some spend years in relationships without feeling the spark of true love, others are fortunate enough to encounter it at first sight. True love, though rare, is a treasure worth pursuing, even if it requires considerable effort to nurture and sustain. Anne Hathaway’s experience exemplifies this rarity: the instant she gazed upon Adam, she sensed he was her soulmate. However, the timing wasn’t right for Anne.

I was love at first sight.

Anne Hathaway sensed something special the moment she laid eyes on Adam. Despite keeping her private life low-key, she couldn’t resist sharing their remarkable love story. Their paths crossed in 2008 through mutual friends, and though the connection was instant, it took time for them to act on it.

For Hathaway, it was undeniably love at first sight. She recalls thinking, “I’m going to marry that man. I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life,” from the instant they met. Adam, an actor with a flair for producing movies and designing jewelry, even crafted Anne’s engagement ring, a symbol of their enduring bond.

"I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time... I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him. [I told him,] ‘I believe because I need to believe, that what just happened to me was the exception and not the rule and that people are good and you are a good person because I feel it. And so I am not in a good place right now, but I’m going with this.’ shared Anne.

They faced difficult challenges, but their love was stronger.

A decade and two children later, their love has endured its share of challenges. In 2012, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by 180 loved ones. Their family grew with the arrival of Jonathan in less than four years and Jack in 2019.

However, Hathaway is candid about the struggles they faced on their journey to parenthood. Both pregnancies were fraught with difficulties, and she’s vocal about offering support to others navigating similar paths. “⁣For everyone going through the infertility and conception journey, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Anne feels fortunate to have found her “home” in Adam.

Hathaway shared a glimpse of their story back then, “We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together. He thought that I had a boyfriend, and I thought that he had a girlfriend, so I thought that I’d better keep my distance because I didn’t want to be that girl.” When they found neither of them were in a relationship, Hathaway said, “things started moving a little faster—and I’ll just leave it at that.”

“I’m really lucky, I’m in a happy marriage. I feel like he’s my home. When he, and I, and the dogs are all together, I’m like, ’OK, this is my home.’”

Adam’s influence on Hathaway has been transformative. She describes him as her missing piece, the one who has made her more open and trusting. His love has illuminated her world, bringing a sense of comfort and belonging that she cherishes. “I’m a different human than I was then,” the actress said. “I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me. He walks into a room, and I light up. I can’t help it.”

Sometimes the path to “happily ever after” isn’t always paved with love at first sight. The love is the result of dedication, a series of fortunate events, and certainly, a great deal of patience. These celebrities are the proof of it.