I Didn’t Comment on My Friend’s Weight Loss — She Responded in a Way I Didn’t Expect

Umm, the friendship is already lost. Seriously, that girl doesn't like you. I mean think about it; Turn the tables. What feelings would prompt you to post unflattering pictures and publicly shame a friend, repeatedly?! Girl, that is pure hate. I'm just asking here but are your sure your lack of acknowledgement on her success isn't based on some jealousy? You could have easily noted her dedication, hard work and success without critiquing her body. If you want to address this be direct. Don't fight passive aggressive with more passive aggression. Tell her how the posts make you feel and ask if she would be willing to stop but be prepared for some truths in return.