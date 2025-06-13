I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
𝐰𝐰𝐰.Richnow1
I Didn’t Comment on My Friend’s Weight Loss — She Responded in a Way I Didn’t Expect
Today, we’re looking at a situation where a simple omission led to some unexpected online drama between friends. One reader wrote to us with a tricky friendship problem she’s navigating.
Here is her letter:
I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. It’s a tough spot to be in when a friend’s actions are causing hurt, especially when you value the relationship. Here is our advice on how you might approach this delicate situation:
1. Choose your moment and approach with empathy.
Instead of a public confrontation or a heated text exchange, find a calm, private moment to talk to your friend. You could start the conversation gently, which can set a more constructive and open tone. It’s possible your friend is feeling insecure or has misinterpreted your silence, even if her reaction is hurtful.
2. Explain your stance on commenting on bodies, if you feel comfortable.
3. Reaffirm the friendship and gently set a boundary.
Let her know that the friendship is important to you, which is why you’re bringing this up. This shows you want to resolve the issue and continue the friendship, while also establishing a clear and healthy boundary for future interactions. Research suggests that clear boundary setting is crucial for maintaining healthy relationships.
Navigating friendship dynamics can certainly be challenging, especially when misunderstandings and hurt feelings are involved. Open, honest, and kind communication is often the most effective way to resolve conflicts and strengthen the bonds you share. For more insights on handling tricky social situations, check this article: I Took Off My Bra at Work and the Reactions Caught Me Completely Off Guard
Comments
I got news for you ... that's not a friendship. Drop this abusive witch like a hot rock and get some real friends.
Umm, the friendship is already lost. Seriously, that girl doesn't like you. I mean think about it; Turn the tables. What feelings would prompt you to post unflattering pictures and publicly shame a friend, repeatedly?! Girl, that is pure hate. I'm just asking here but are your sure your lack of acknowledgement on her success isn't based on some jealousy? You could have easily noted her dedication, hard work and success without critiquing her body. If you want to address this be direct. Don't fight passive aggressive with more passive aggression. Tell her how the posts make you feel and ask if she would be willing to stop but be prepared for some truths in return.