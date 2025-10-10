I Didn’t Let My Parents to Stay in My Place, and Now the Entire Family Are Shaming Me

I immersed myself in work completely. I got married, then my children were born. During this time, my brother got divorced and lived alone in the apartment that was given to him. My sister was doing well, and we had established a good relationship.

As for my parents... They didn’t come to my wedding because “a civil registry office ceremony is not a wedding.” They weren’t particularly interested in their grandchildren, their only ones, I must say. My mom visited once every 6 months, and my dad never did.

That’s how we lived. And then, late at night, I received a call from my mom; she was hysterical. It turned out there had been a fire. They weren’t hurt, and the fire was put out fairly quickly, but it was still impossible to live in the house now. She was yelling into the phone that she and Dad were coming to my place.

My half-asleep mind immediately responded, “No!” I said that I had no space and that they should go to my brother’s, as he lived alone. To which I was given the brilliant response, “We don’t want to bother him. Well, everything’s clear with you.”