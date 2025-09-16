I Finally Blocked My Overbearing Mother-in-Law, I Didn’t Expect Her Petty Revenge
Dealing with toxic in-laws, like an overbearing mother-in-law, can put serious strain on any marriage. From boundary-crossing behavior to public smear campaigns on social media, these situations test couples’ patience, communication, and loyalty in unexpected ways.
Lucy’s story:
Hello Bright Side!
So, some background: after I got married to Jack, my MIL basically stalked my social media. She’d constantly comment or DM me things like, “Why don’t you post more about Jack? Do you even love him?” I can’t post a selfie without her jumping in.
At first, I tried to ignore it. But it went on for months. She’d send me screenshots of my own Instagram with “feedback.” Finally, I snapped and just blocked her everywhere.
Well. That same night, my phone rings at like 1AM. It’s her. She’s literally hissing into the phone, “You’ll regret this.” Creepy...
But whatever, I fall back asleep, and then my husband wakes me up looking pale. He whispers, “My mom just started a public thread about you.” My stomach dropped. Y’all, I opened it and my jaw was on the floor.
She had made this giant post tearing me apart. She wrote that I was “controlling Jack,” “isolating him,” and “lying about our marriage.” She even posted pictures of me and tagged random family members to “expose” me. I felt sick.
The next morning, my husband told her to come over. When she arrived, he was ice-cold. He straight up said, “You’ve crossed boundaries repeatedly, despite Lucy’s wishes. I’m done.”
Then he dropped the hammer, “I’m the one who told her not to include me in her posts. I don’t like photos, and you’ve been calling her a liar this whole time.”
She tried to scream about how I had “mind-controlled her precious boy,” but my husband just told her to leave and basically forced her out.
The next day, we decided to change our numbers, block her everywhere, and even change the locks so she couldn’t show up.
So yeah. That’s where we’re at. My MIL is out here making public smear campaigns, and now she’s totally cut off. I still don’t know what’s her problem.
Would you guys go fully no-contact in this situation? Or should we expect her to try some kind of crazy stunt next?
Thank you in advance,
Lucy
Thanks for sharing your story, Lucy! That takes guts, especially when it’s this personal and messy. We tried to pull together some pieces of advice that might help you feel less alone and more grounded in all this chaos. Hopefully, at least one of these hits home and gives you a little clarity moving forward.
- Don’t downplay crazy when it’s actually crazy — Listen, we know part of you wants to brush this off like, “Oh, maybe I’m overreacting.” No, you’re not. Starting a public thread about you is full-on unhinged behavior. Call it what it is. Naming it makes it easier to deal with.
- Don’t get pulled into the circus — She wants you to respond, argue, defend yourself. Don’t give her the satisfaction. The moment you clap back, it turns into, “See, she’s dramatic.” Silence and a block button will always cut deeper than any comeback.
- Family doesn’t mean free pass — People love to say, “But she’s family.” Nah. Family isn’t an excuse to harass, manipulate, or smear you online. Blood might be thicker than water, but boundaries are thicker than both.
In the end, these challenges can actually strengthen relationships by showing who’s truly in your corner. With firm boundaries and mutual support, couples can come out of family drama even closer and more united.