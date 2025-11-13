I Forced My Stepdaughter to Share All Passwords to Her Social Accounts, My House, My Rules

My own daughter also gave me the passwords. I’ve logged in every so often to check things. I’ve deleted a few “friends” I didn’t approve of, and I’ve even sent a couple of messages from my daughter’s account to clarify that she’s focusing on school right now. I always write politely; I don’t see the problem. I’ve also made a few posts from her profile (family photos, positive quotes, things like that). I’m sure it helps her project a better image online. So, the same policy applies to Emily now. And she didn’t object, just smirked and said, “Okay, I’ll give you the passwords tomorrow.”

Next day, I came to Emily’s room and my blood ran cold when I saw that all her stuff was gone. The room was empty, but she left her computer on the table. I opened it and it was clear, only one document was there. I opened it and froze. There was a Goodbye note from her and my husband, basically, they said they’re leaving my house because they both feel like prisoners and can’t stand it anymore. Now, my husband doesn’t want to talk to me, says we need a break. He lives in his parents’ house, together with Emily, and I don’t think he’s planning to return to my house. I don’t want to lose the family I’ve been building so hard, and I really want things smooth and my rules obeyed on my territory. Am I wrong for setting the “open policy” rule in my own house?"