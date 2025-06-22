I Gave Everything to Raise My Granddaughter — Now Her Mother Wants to Take Her From Me

“I felt guilty when my daughter, Claire, became pregnant at 18, so I raised my granddaughter for 10 years while she focused on her life. At the time, I felt like I had somehow failed her as a parent—perhaps I was too lenient or didn’t prepare her well enough. Because of this, I was determined to support her in any way I could.

Now Claire is 28, and her daughter Lily is a bright, confident, and happy 10-year-old. Initially, I thought my role was temporary. I handled the late-night feedings, endless diaper changes, and doctor visits while Claire tried to get her life on track.



But as the years passed, Claire became less and less involved in Lily’s daily life. She started staying out more, and soon Lily was living with me full-time. Claire would visit on some weekends, but only when her schedule permitted. I never held it against her; I wanted her to have the space to build a successful life, and above all, I wanted Lily to have a stable and loving home.”