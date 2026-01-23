I Gave Up My 2-Month-Old Baby for Adoption Because I Chose My Own Happiness

It turns out that while he abandoned me, he never actually signed away his parental rights. After I relinquished mine and the adoption process began, he used his high-flying career and newfound stability to petition for adoption. He took the child he told me was a "mistake" and raised him in secret.

When I finally confronted him, I was shaking with rage. I accused him of stealing my years as a mother. I told him that if he had the capacity to be a father, he should have told me instead of letting me believe I was entirely alone. He could have allowed me to stay involved.

He just looked at me with zero compassion and said, "I didn't steal anything. You signed the papers because you wanted your freedom. I just stepped up when you walked away. It wasn't my fault; it was your choice."

Now I’m paralyzed. My son is a man now, raised by the person who broke my heart, and I’m the stranger who "gave up." How do I move forward knowing the life I thought I was giving my son was actually the life his father denied us having together?

Please help,

Elena