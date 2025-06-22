I Got Uninvited From My Friend’s Baby Shower. My Reaction Shocked Her

Okay, so I did something last weekend that I’m still not sure was a good idea. My friend April, whom we’ve been close with since college, was having her baby shower. I helped her plan half of it, gave her name suggestions, and even made this dumb Pinterest board for decoration ideas. We’ve always been tight.

The day before the shower, out of nowhere, she texts me this: “Hey! So sorry, but we’re trimming the guest list for tomorrow. Hope you understand ❤️” Like... what? Trimming the list? Less than 24 hours before the thing? I just stared at my phone. I didn’t even reply.

I was embarrassed at first. Thought maybe I did something wrong. But the more I thought about it, the more annoyed I got. I mean, I had already bought a gift, wrapped it, and even picked an outfit. I wasn’t just some random guest; this was my friend.

So the next day, I showed up. Yeah. I know. I showed up anyway. I wasn’t loud or anything. I just walked in with the gift like I had every right to be there, which, honestly, I kind of did.