I Had Five Face Surgeries in One Day

In a world where the pursuit of beauty knows no bounds, some individuals embark on extraordinary journeys to transform their appearance. Levi Jed Murphy, a 27-year-old Youtuber, who has become known for his dramatic physical transformations, recently underwent five plastic surgeries in a single day, including a full facelift, buccal fat removal, temple lift, scar revision, and liposuction under his neck.

He was overwhelmed by an immediate regret.

Motivated by a desire for attention and a perceived need for constant improvement, Levi takes us through the thought process that led to such a drastic choice. Levi admits that he woke up instantly regretting getting the procedures done, but he knew it would make him popular. He said, “I can’t wait to put on Instagram and just get loads of attention to be honest.” when I woke up, I instantly regretted getting it done. I knew it would get me attention". Reflecting on his decision, Levi shares, " I’ve had so many different faces; I had five new procedures in one day."

His mother is concerned for his well-being.

Levi’s mother was not happy with his decision to undergo plastic surgery. She said, “I still think he’s mad for having it done.” She was even brought to tears when she saw the results of his surgery. Levi They usually get along, but they don’t agree on this surgery stuff. He admits he really likes getting work done, not just because it makes him look better, but also because he enjoys the attention it brings. Levi’s mom expresses her worries, stating, “I do not like you getting them.”

“This is just a lot.”

Levi’s journey with plastic surgery has been tough. First, he got an infection in his cheeks after removing some fat. Then, his ATA procedure had issues too. Levi described the time when he didn’t look great, saying, “I looked crazy, so when that happened, I was like, girl, this is just like a lot.” After the surgeries, he had scars that stuck around for a few weeks. There was even a bruise that he thought looked like eyeshadow, adding a funny touch to the whole experience. These challenges, with their ups and downs, made Levi’s plastic surgery adventure quite a ride.

These alterations came with hefty financial and emotional costs.

Levi has spent around 50,000 pounds on his plastic surgeries, but he says he likes to forget about the cost of things. He admits that he is self-absorbed and that he worries about where it will all end. Levi’s relationship with plastic surgery will never end, but he hopes to slow down with the surgeries. He said, “I don’t know if I would want to put myself through that again.” Levi hopes to settle down in the future, but he hates kids with a passion. He shared, “I just kind of want to get hot, rich, that’s the goal.”