I Found a Hair Comb in My Husband’s Car, and Revealed the Scary Truth About Him

A woman, 36, has written a letter to our editorial and told us a story that might be a good plot for some detective movie. But she now sincerely wishes it was just a movie or someone else’s story, but not a real incident that turned all her life upside down. Everything started in an innocent way, when the woman found a hair comb in her husband’s car, and this accessory didn’t belong to her. She suspended some infidelity, but the truth turned out way more bizarre.

Everything started with a change in the husband’s behavior.

A woman, named Christina, 36, wrote us a letter and told us a story that made us strongly feel for her and her husband. She began her letter, saying, «My husband, Jack, and I have been happily married for over 15 years now. We’re an ordinary family, and we live a simple life. We have 2 kids and a small house, and our main family rule has always been to not keep any secrets from each other. I knew everything about my husband, and he knew everything about me, or so I thought.» The woman revealed that her husband suddenly started to behave in a very strange way. Christina wrote, «Jack is a very bright person, with an incredible sense of humor. He’s always been the heart of every company, and our family, too, with his ever-smiling personality, his optimistic views of life. I rarely saw him being sulky or negative or aggressive in any way. That’s why I was seriously worried when, all of a sudden, Jack turned into a totally another person. He’s become very distant, he would barely talk to me, and it seemed like he had some problems he was constantly thinking about, but he would never talk to me about them.» Christina revealed that she approached her husband so many times in order to find out what was wrong with him and how she could help, but he just said that all was fine, and he was just in low spirits. The woman wrote, «I totally understand that even the most humorous, cheerful person might have some blues or be in a sad mood, but not during a year. This was becoming really very oppressive. I knew that something was wrong, and I just couldn’t help.»

The woman found a very strange thing in their family car.

Christina goes on with her story, saying, «A month ago, I was looking for my papers in our house, and then I remembered that I might have left them in our family car. I need to say that I very rarely use our car myself, as I just don’t need it very often, plus I prefer to walk rather than driving. So, this car is mainly exploited by my spouse and everything in it is arranged due to his preferences and for his convenience. I thought the papers might be there, because they weren’t anywhere else, so our car was the last place I decided to inspect, and then I was going to give up on my search.» The woman unlocked the car with her key and started looking everywhere for her papers, when suddenly, she made a weird discovery. Christina explained, «I was looking here and there, and I was very careful to not break the arrangement of things in the car, because my husband wouldn’t appreciate it. Then, I noticed some hair comb under my shoe. It must’ve been lying on the floor all this time and I just stepped on it accidentally. I then took the hair comb and wanted to put it somewhere else, when I noticed that it wasn’t mine or my husband’s.»

Christina wanted an explanation from her spouse, immediately.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, «This was an antique hair comb, with some ginger hair stuck in it. The comb wasn’t mine, and I knew it wasn’t my husband’s, as he’s not a ginger-haired man, and he doesn’t have a habit of using antique things.» The woman was shattered, and the first thought she had, was that her husband has been cheating on her, hence comes his weird and distant behavior. She was appalled, but tried to keep calm, at least until the moment her husband arrived. She rushed to him for an explanation, but there was not the result that she actually expected. Christina wrote, «When Jack came home, I immediately asked him about whom the hair comb belonged to. I wanted an explanation so badly that my hands started trembling, my anxiety was reaching its highest point, I wanted to hear the truth and nothing but the truth.

But my spouse instantly went very pale and said that this was not what I thought, but he couldn’t tell me the truth. He just asked me to believe him that he was faithful to me and never had another woman in his life, but at the same time, he didn’t want to tell me anything. No matter how I begged him, he would just say the same, that he was faithful and that he couldn’t tell me more.»

The woman was desperate, but she tried to let it go, until another accident happened in the family.

Christina said, «I didn’t want to make a big stir in the family because of this hair comb. I tried to trust my husband and put away all negative thoughts and suspicions. The problem wasn’t gone, obviously, and he still behaved in a very strange way, but I decided to live with it until it gets resolved naturally, without my interference.

Then, my mother died after a severe heart attack, and I was overwhelmed with my grief for quite a long time, it just left no space in my soul for anything else. Jake was supportive through my mental recovery from my mom’s passing, and things were slowly getting back to normal, up until the day when I decided to sort through my deceased mom’s stuff.» Christina revealed that while she was sorting her mom’s things, she came across a finding that was a shock for her. She wrote, «I was putting away the things that my mom would want some of our family members to take after her passing, and then, suddenly, I saw a very familiar thing among her belongings.

That was the same hair comb that I found in Jake’s car, only it was without that ginger hair anymore. It was clean, and it was absolutely identical to the one I saw before. I was dumbfounded, shocked, and I started panicking, because this accessory was becoming more and more enigmatic for me.» Christina decided to not approach her husband this time, she knew he would deny everything, like he did previously, and she decided to do her own investigation first.

The woman started her investigation the next day after her finding.

Christina wrote, «As soon as I found the comb in my mom’s belongings, I rushed to the oldest family member alive, my grandfather, who lives in another country and doesn’t communicate with the rest of the family a lot. He wasn’t present at my mom’s funeral and I hadn’t seen him for ages before she died, but I somehow felt that he was the only person who could clarify things for me about that hair comb and how it appeared in my mom’s possessions.» Christina wasn’t mistaken, as her grandfather did clarify the situation for her, but she wasn’t at all happy with the discovery. The woman wrote, «When I met granddad and asked him a question about the origin of the hair comb, he became very nervous and wasn’t looking me in the eyes. I pushed him to the conversation, and I said it was important for me, because my own family was at stake. And then he started speaking.» The woman revealed, «It turned out, there were 2 of these hair combs, that were some kind of our family heritage. My mom and her sister (whom I never heard of) had each their own hair comb passed to them by my grandmother. My mom has never told me she had a sister, and I had been thinking all my life that she was the only child in the family.

But turned out, that mom’s sister, Linda, was adopted by another family when she was 5, as my grandparents were very poor, and they decided to put Linda for adoption, because they couldn’t financially manage 2 kids. The hair comb was hidden in Linda’s belongings, and it was the only thing that could track her back to her biological parents. My mother was growing up being aware of Linda’s existence, but she never mentioned her, and she never attempted to find her.»

The most shocking revelation was still ahead for the woman.

As Christina’s granddad went on with his story, the woman started already solving the puzzle in her head, but she wanted to make sure she was right in her shocking suspicions. The old man told her that since Linda’s adoption they all never heard of her, until one day, when she suddenly appeared on their doorstep, with her son, whose name was Jack and who was already married to Christina for 14 years. Christina wrote, «Linda had been trying to find my mom all this time, and she found and met her when I was already married to Jack. I’ve never met Jack’s mom, Linda, before, because she cut contact with her son when he was 19, and lived her own life since then. The sisters were both looking through the family photos, and both Linda and my mom realized that they had even more in common, except for their biological parents. Their kids were married to each other, which meant Jack, my husband, and I were actually cousins.» Christina revealed that Linda shared the truth with her son, Jake, and she was sitting in his car that same day when she left the hair comb with her hairs in Jake’s car. No one knows if it was an intentional gesture or not, but it led to Christina finding this hair comb and Jake denying everything. Christina wrote that Jake didn’t want to tell her the truth, because he was worried about her reaction and that they had 2 kids together, which might become a big problem, since the spouses were related. The woman closed her letter, saying, «And here I am, sitting in my empty house, because I asked Jake to move out until I decide how I will live with this information. Our kids moved out with him, and I am totally devastated, because I feel like my life will never be the same and my happy marriage is over.»