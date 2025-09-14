I Just Found Out My Future MIL Secretly Changed Our Wedding Invitations—and I’m Fuming

I was furious. Not only was this incredibly disrespectful, but it’s also going to create chaos on the day of the wedding. Guests will show up dressed for a completely different level of formality. I tried to explain, as calmly as possible, that what she did was unacceptable, but she accused me of overreacting and of not being inclusive of her family’s preferences. When I told my fiancé what happened, he said he had no clue, and he was just as shocked as I was.

Now I’m stuck. Should I send out a clarification to her entire side of the family to prevent confusion? Or should I let it play out and deal with the inevitable awkwardness on the day? My fiancé fully supports me and wants to confront her about it, but I’m worried that another confrontation will only escalate the drama. Any advice would be greatly appreciated. I’m exhausted and stressed, and this is the last problem I thought I’d have to deal with right now.



Sincerely,

Caroline