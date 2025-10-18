I Refused to Take My Stepdaughter on Our Family Trip

Hi Bright Side,



I got a long-awaited promotion at work, and to celebrate, I’m inviting my husband and son (9) on a 6-day trip to Paris. All expenses are covered by me.

My niece, who is also 9, is coming too—she and my son are very close.

But my husband wants me to pay for his 13-year-old daughter as well.



— I said, “She’s not my responsibility. You have to pay for her!”

— He shouted, “This is a matter of principle... if she doesn’t come, I don’t! How could you pay for your niece but not your stepdaughter?!”

— So I replied, “You win!”

But without telling, I booked flight tickets for everyone, except for his daughter. I had another plan for her...

On the morning of the trip, I quietly went to his daughter’s room. She was still asleep. I woke her up and gave her two tickets to her favorite band—the concert was that day. I knew she wouldn’t be able to resist going. This way, we could peacefully go on the trip, and she would stay with her mom.

My husband froze when I told him his daughter didn’t want to come with us anymore.

Even though his daughter was happy, my husband blames me for giving her the concert tickets.

But I’m convinced that I did the right thing.

After all, I’m not obligated in any way to pay for his daughter’s expenses—I’m not her parent.

Don’t you agree with me?

Yours,

Elsa