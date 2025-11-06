I Refuse to Give My Wedding Venue to My Spoiled Sister, I Don’t Care If She’s Pregnant

My fiancé and I have been together for 8 years and engaged for 3. I was doing my PhD program and juggling planning the wedding. My fiancé took much of that work, but it was perfect because our dream venue was booked until after my graduation.

So what we did was book our dream venue 3 years in advance. It is really a beautiful venue. The only slot we got was September of this year.

My sister got engaged a few months ago to her fiancée. They were planning on having a spring wedding next year. They had no venue lined up but had a few vendors lined up as well as a set date.

Yesterday, our parents invited us and our SOs to a family BBQ, where my sister announced to our extended family that she is expecting. Everyone was so happy for her and my BIL (who is a great guy). My Nan asked my sister if the wedding was still on the set date or if they were going to wait because of the baby. She said no, that she hoped to move it to September. NBD.

We don’t have many out-of-town guests, so they could attend both weddings with no problem. Nan was happy and asked my sister if she needed help planning such a short-notice wedding.