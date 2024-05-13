I Kicked Off My Brother From the House I Inherited So My Daughter Can Live There — Now My Whole Family Is Against Me

Inheriting a house can bring a set of emotions and decisions, each carrying significant weight. For the woman in today’s story, it wasn’t just about property or possessions; it was about securing a future for her daughter, ensuring her stability and comfort. However, the path she chose, though driven by love and responsibility, led to unexpected rifts within her family.

She shared what happened.

I (40f) have a daughter “Caroline” (17f), and my brother “Adam” (34m) is married and has 2 kids under the age of 5. Back when I was in my twenties, our great-grandmother ended up with an illness that required someone to take care of her. This ended up being me as everyone else was busy with their lives and I had only recently graduated from uni back then. Due to this, when she passed away, I inherited the house she lived in, which is a small 2 bedroom. I lived there until I got married, and then I and my husband ended up moving to a bigger property. About a year later my brother asked if I was willing to rent it out to him, which I agreed to do, but have warned him I will need it back when Caroline turns 18 (she was 3 at the time) since it is very close to universities and city center. A legal agreement was drafted for the rent (significantly below market value) so everything was followed by the book.

About a year ago I informed my brother about needing the house back as my daughter is going to be 18, and I would like to have some repairs done before she moves in. My brother ignored me, so I issued him a notice to vacate, which was also ignored. As he continued to ignore me, I had no choice but to apply for a court order to evict them, with a hearing taking place last month. Last week, he and his family were officially evicted. Upon getting into the house, I noticed it was in horrible condition, and it would take a few months just to make it somewhat habitable, let alone do redecorating or repairs.

I have raised this with my brother since he was meant to look after the house and let me know of any repairs, but this talk ended up in an argument where I was called a jerk for evicting him and his family so my “spoiled” daughter can live by herself and not giving them enough notice (they had just over a year to find something suitable). He also said I had inherited the house by “cheating”. My parents are on his side, since Adam and his family live with them.

People stayed on her side.

“He’s lived there for roughly 14–15 years paying substantially below market rent prices, which should have allowed him to save a considerable sum to put towards a home of his own. He clearly chose not to, as he had to move in with your parents. His life choices are not your problem.” tictactoss / Reddit

“I would sue him for the cost of repairs. I understand that it might damage your relationship, but it sounds like he’s already done that. You gave him notice 14 years ago, as well as a 1-year reminder notice.

You went above and beyond for him, and he’s acting this way, plus calling your daughter spoiled. It sounds like he’s probably not going to act reasonably, so you might as well sue and recover what you can.” Unfair_Look_665 / Reddit

“Don’t take what he said seriously — he is just angry because he is now living with the consequences of his inaction. You did not get the house by cheating, you got it through an act of compassion.” bamf1701 / Reddit

“The dude had 15 years to figure this out. The only one acting spoiled is the brother who despoiled your house and got to live under the market for 15 years.” ReviewOk929 / Reddit

“Of course, the parents are on his side. They don’t want him living in their house. They can whine and moan all they want.

You had a legal agreement. You went through the proper channels. He chose to ignore it all. Too bad. Hope your daughter enjoys the house!” Ihateyou1975 / Reddit

“You could take him to court over the state of disrepair in which he left the house. But, as a landlord, you probably should have been doing regular inspections and raising this issue along the way.” embopbopbopdoowop / Reddit

“Your brother is angry because he’s going to have to function like an adult and actually pay full price. Your parents want you to continue to shoulder the burden. 15 years of reduced rent is plenty of contribution.” Parasamgate / Reddit

“Sounds like you’ve been subsidizing the entire family for more than a decade, and they didn’t do as promised and take care of your house. Now they want to act sore that it’s yours in the first place? Some people are just ridiculously entitled.” ParsimoniousSalad / Reddit