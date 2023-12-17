I Pulled My 12-Year-Old Out of School So She Could Be a Full-time Influencer

Kat Clark, the Australian influencer sensation boasting an impressive 5.2 million followers on TikTok, recently left her fans in awe as she unveiled a bold decision that has set social media abuzz. In a surprising turn of events, she’s opting to pull her 12-year-old daughter, Deja, out of conventional schooling to fully immerse herself in the world of influencers.

Kat, who snagged the Creator of the Year title at TikTok’s 2022 awards, spilled the beans on a podcast called It’s All Her with Jody Lucas. She explained that traditional schooling was cool when she had a regular job, but now, with her jet-setting influencer career, it just doesn’t cut it. “Deja’s even starting to get opportunities as well now, so 9-3, Monday to Friday schooling isn’t working for us because we’ve found that we’ve had to take her out of school quite a bit,” she said on the podcast.

So, what’s the game plan? Kat explained that she’s enrolling Deja in homeschooling for the next year. She thinks it’s the “perfect time” for Deja to give it a whirl, and if she doesn’t dig it, she can always slide back into the traditional school scene a year later. “We think that’s best for her, just because we don’t want her to miss out on these opportunities. TikTok takes a lot of time. It’s just what works for our family,” she justified.

Now, here’s the kicker — Kat’s older daughter, Latisha, ditched law school after just six months to dive into podcasting. So, clearly, traditional education isn’t the be-all and end-all in Kat’s book. “With Deja, If she wanted to be a doctor or lawyer — we’d encourage her to go after those dreams. But currently, those are not what her goals are. We’re willing to work with her whatever happens,” Kat laid it out.

And hey, Kat’s not just about fame and fortune. She’s all about teaching her kids some life lessons. “I honestly love working so closely with my daughters. It’s so much fun, it’s like working with my best friends,” she shared. The move sparked some chatter, with one person saying, “I’d 100 percent let my child drop out of school if they had some direction and were mature enough.” Meanwhile, a high school teacher chimed in, saying, “Why force a child to stay on at school if it’s not for them?”