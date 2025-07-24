I Refuse to Babysit My Grandson for Free, I’m Not My DIL’s Servant

“Hi Bright Side,

I have a conflict with my DIL that seems to be growing into something explosive. So, my DIL is a beauty blogger. She recently asked me if I could watch my grandson 4 days a week, because she wants to film her ‘beauty tutorials’ for TikTok and the kid obviously is an obstacle for her. I told her, ‘Sorry, but no. I’m not a free daycare.’

I really don’t want to be a backup for her useless hobbies, though she claims this is something that brings her good money, I just don’t think it’s a serious work. She said something like, ‘It’s not normal, I thought we’re a family, and it’s your grandson, by the way!’ After she saw that I wasn’t impressed by her manipulative speech, she left.

Next day, I get a call from my grandson, the kid was crying like crazy. I freaked out and asked what happened. Turns out, she hired some random babysitter he barely knows and just left him with her. She just went to some other place to film her TikToks without thinking much about her son.

Now, the issue isn’t with the babysitter herself, she might be totally fine. But my grandson is super sensitive and doesn’t warm up to strangers easily. Everyone in the family knows this. He needs time to get used to people before he can trust them, so dropping him with someone unfamiliar like that was bound to go badly.

I genuinely feel like my DIL knew this and did it on purpose. Like she figured if he freaked out enough, he’d call me, and I’d cave. Which I did. I picked him up, brought him to my place, and calmed him down. But now I’m stuck.

I feel like she set this whole thing up to guilt-trip me into becoming her daily babysitter. I love my grandson more than anything, but I don’t want to be manipulated into doing something I didn’t agree to. I also don’t want him to suffer because of this weird tug-of-war between me and his mom.

Not sure what to do next. Anyone been through something like this?”