I Refuse to Be a Free Babysitter Just Because I’m Retired. I Want to Enjoy Life, Not Raise My Grandkids

Dear Bright Side,

I retired last year, and while I thought I’d spend most of my days gardening, reading, and catching up on long walks, I somehow found myself pulled into babysitting duty more often than not. Don’t get me wrong. I love my grandkids dearly. They make me laugh, they keep me moving, and they remind me of the days when my own children were young. But they’re also a handful.

Every afternoon with them feels like a little adventure. One minute they’re chasing each other through the living room, the next they’re sneaking cookies I thought I had hidden on the top shelf. Meal times usually end with crumbs scattered everywhere, and bedtime is more like a comedy show than a routine.

I know kids are supposed to be lively, and part of me enjoys that energy, but at times it feels like they take the word “mischief” to a whole new level. After a while, I decided I should say something. Not in anger, just in the hope that maybe we could get things running a little smoother.

One evening, I told my son and daughter-in-law that the kids could use a bit more focus on manners, or I wasn’t sure I could keep up with the babysitting. My daughter-in-law just laughed and said, “They’re kids, it’s normal!” And in a way, she was right. She spends just as much time with them as I do, and she sees their behavior as part of childhood.