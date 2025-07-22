I Refuse to Become My Daughter’s Full-Time Servant Just Because I’m Retired

She began her letter by saying: “After I (62F) retired last year, I wanted to finally start travelling and trying new hobbies. But my daughter started asking me to occasionally babysit her toddlers.

At first, I didn’t mind helping, but helping once in a while turned into constant last-minute texts and cancelled plans of my own. I finally told her I needed to slow down. Her response? ‘You’re not working anymore. What else do you have to do?’

That was my final straw. That night, I called my travel agent and booked a non-refundable two-month group tour through Europe, leaving in 10 days. I haven’t answered a single text or call from her since.”