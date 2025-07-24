I Refuse to Buy an Expensive Ring for My Fiancée

Hey Bright Side!

So, my girlfriend and I have been dating for two years, and I really feel like it’s time to propose. I wanted to do it right, so I asked her sisters for advice on what kind of ring she’d like.

They showed me one that was crazy expensive, like, way out of my budget. I didn’t want to start a life with her by going into debt, so I found a ring that I thought was still nice, just way cheaper.