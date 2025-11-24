I Refuse to Get a Lower Salary Than the Colleague I Trained

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working at this company for 9 years. A few days ago, during a lunch break chat, my younger colleague accidentally revealed her salary: she earns 30% more than me.

What made me furious is that she’s only been here for 2 years, and I spent months training her. I’m

clearly more productive and faster.

I confronted HR immediately. Instead of an explanation, I got a threat. She said, “Salaries are confidential, sharing this info gets you fired!” I just smiled and went back to my desk.

The next day, I came in early to clear my desk. I took all my belongings, and when everyone arrived, they froze when they saw my empty table and my younger colleague’s desk moved into my spot.

I stood and announced, “Since I’m getting warnings about being fired, I’m saving you the effort and firing myself from this company!”

I revealed to everyone that I was quitting. A competitive firm had been approaching me for a while, and I’ll be taking their senior position offer.

This was terrible news for HR because they don’t want my experience going to the competition. Now HR is begging me to stay and offering a 35% raise. I refused at first, but now I’m rethinking.

Should I accept their offer? I’ve invested so many years here, and the new salary would be considerably higher.

Am I making the wrong choice by leaving?

Yours,

Lena