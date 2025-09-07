I Refuse to Give My Inheritance to My Stepmom Just Because She Was Always There for My Dad

Hello Bright Side!



Growing up, my stepmom, Rebecca, was always in charge. She stepped in after my mom passed away when I was just 10. My dad adored her, and she took on the role of caregiver, managing everything from finances to family matters. I wasn’t the favorite child, and I spent most of my time away, living on my own and visiting only occasionally. Rebecca had always been there for my dad, and I had to admit, she’d done a lot for him over the years.