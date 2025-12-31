I Refuse to Watch My Ex-Husband’s New Wife Raise My Children

Hi, Bright Side,

My ex remarried. His new wife erased me from our kids’ lives—changed their last names without permission. I hired a lawyer. She screamed, “Bitter ex-wife! Let the kids have peace!” I stopped responding entirely.

Here’s what happened: during our divorce, my ex got primary custody because he had a steady job and a house, while I was starting over after being a stay-at-home mom with no income. I have visitation—twice a month on weekends—but the kids live with him. That’s how his new wife got the power to change their names. My lawyer’s handling it, but it takes time.

The kids can call me and see me during visits, but his wife makes them feel guilty for mentioning me. My daughter held it in for weeks before breaking down once during our weekend together.

3 months later, my daughter called panicking: “Mom, she just told me I shouldn’t talk about you anymore.” I stayed calm and listened until she settled. She sounded confused, not angry—like she didn’t know what she was allowed to feel. I told her missing me was okay and she’d done nothing wrong.

Since then, I’ve been walking on eggshells. I show up, stay kind, and keep steady—but I feel like I’m being erased from their story. I worry that staying silent teaches them love can be replaced if you don’t fight for it.

I don’t want revenge or conflict. I want my children to feel secure and free to love everyone without guilt.

But the custody arrangement already limits our time, and now emotional distance is growing during all the hours I’m not there. I need advice on staying present and strong without making my kids feel trapped in the middle.

Yours,

Natalie