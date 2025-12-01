I Refuse to Let My Stepson Trash My Cooking While Praising His Mom’s

What you did wrong was marrying someone who has a child. Your husband AND his ex are SO AFRAID of losing contact with him, that they are LETTING HIM CALL THE SHOTS. He may do the EXACT SAME THING TO HIS MOTHER, BY claiming something or other is BETTER AT DAD'S. As long as that dynamic continues, YOU WILL LOSE, EVERY TIME. IF his mother is not willing to listen to you and your husband is not willing to do any about his behavior, YOU ARE S O L. Children of divorce, or who have a "new" parent taking the place of a deceased one, learn very early on, HOW TO MANIPULATE. Just remember, he IS STILL A CHILD. You made your choice, when you got married to his father, now you must live with it, or not.