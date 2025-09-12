I Believed I Was a Good Stepmom, Until Reality Proved Me Wrong

Hey Bright Side!

This is going to sound... weird, but I honestly don’t know how else to explain it. Last week, my stepdaughter left her notebook on the kitchen counter. I wasn’t snooping or anything, I just picked it up to move it out of the way and the pages fell open.

Inside were sketches of me. Not cute little doodles, but mean sketches. My clothes, my hair, even my face was exaggerated with labels like “cheap” and "fake. I couldn’t believe she’d sit there and do that.

I didn’t say a word to her or my husband. I just sat with this awful pit in my stomach. If she’s this bold with drawings, what else might she be thinking or doing behind my back? Couldn’t stop thinking about it all night.