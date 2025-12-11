I Refuse to Smile While My Coworker Makes $20K More

Hi Bright Side

My boss denied my raise. “Budget cuts.” Hours later, I found out my male coworker got $20K more. Same job. HR said, “He has children to feed.” I smiled: “I understand completely.”

But the next day, the entire office went silent when they opened my company-wide email. It said: “If my salary depends on my personal life, please let me know what other life choices qualify for additional pay so I can plan accordingly.”

Some people laughed. Some looked scared. My boss asked me to delete it, but I left it there. I’m proud of myself, but also shaken. I don’t want to burn bridges or look petty, but I also don’t want to stay quiet when something feels wrong.

I need advice on how to navigate this without feeling overwhelmed or second-guessing myself. I just want to make choices that feel fair and steady, and any guidance would really help me right now.

Yours,

Tessa