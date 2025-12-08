Your son and DIL are spoiled brats. Remind them you did your part while raising your son and now it's their turn. Tell them you're neither their nanny or housekeeper and stand firm with that.
I Refused to Be My DIL’s Free Babysitter and Maid, and Now She Says I’m the Selfish One
When life gets overwhelming, families lean on one another, with grandparents especially stepping forward. What begins as occasional babysitting can quietly become an expected, unpaid caregiving role. One grandmother slid into that trap. But when she finally said no, everything at home was suddenly different.
Lorena writes:
Dear Bright Side,
I’m retired and my daughter-in-law asked me to look after their three children “now and then.” It quickly escalated: I started showing up to heaps of laundry and dirty dishes every visit.
I reached my limit and said no. She screamed that I’d let them down and that I was selfish.
So, when they booked their next big night out, I initially agreed to babysit. But then I rang a few hours beforehand to say my knee was acting up and I couldn’t. I spent the evening baking and enjoying a long, hot bath. The next week, I blamed a dodgy meal for feeling unwell and caught up on my favourite soaps instead.
My son phoned later, angry about having to hire emergency sitters and telling me his wife was furious. I told him to work out what my time is worth and discuss it with her; he grumbled but agreed.
I love my grandchildren and want a role in their lives, but I didn’t sign up to be their unpaid housekeeper or give up my retirement. Have I gone too far by expecting some respect? I’d appreciate advice.
Yours,
Lorena
Thank you, Lorena, for sharing this with us. Family dynamics are rarely as simple as they look, and the way you’ve voiced your exhaustion is incredibly relatable. At its core, your story isn’t about refusing your grandchildren; it’s about reclaiming boundaries that were slowly worn away.
Rethink what “help” actually means.
Being supportive doesn’t mean surrendering your life. Put firm limits: “I’ll look after the children for a few short sessions each week, but I’m not available for all-day care or household chores”. That’s still helpful, just in a way that protects your daily routine and emotional well-being.
Speak calmly and openly.
It’s natural to feel defensive when accused of letting someone down. Instead, try responding with calm honesty: “I care deeply about the kids, but the expectations became too much without prior agreement.” Expressing your feelings clearly and respectfully can create space for a more constructive conversation.
Say no but keep connection alive.
You can draw a line and still keep the relationship intact. Tell your son you want to be involved with the kids, just not as a full-time caretaker. Change can feel unsettling, but once tempers settle, your intentions are more likely to be appreciated. Firm boundaries now can lead to a healthier balance.
Own your right to speak out.
Telling family “that’s enough” is never simple. Yet you showed courage by respecting your own boundaries. That’s a lesson in strength, not only for your son but for your grandchildren. You proved that caring deeply doesn’t require draining yourself.
