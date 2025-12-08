I Refused to Be My DIL’s Free Babysitter and Maid, and Now She Says I’m the Selfish One

Dear Bright Side,

I’m retired and my daughter-in-law asked me to look after their three children “now and then.” It quickly escalated: I started showing up to heaps of laundry and dirty dishes every visit.

I reached my limit and said no. She screamed that I’d let them down and that I was selfish.

So, when they booked their next big night out, I initially agreed to babysit. But then I rang a few hours beforehand to say my knee was acting up and I couldn’t. I spent the evening baking and enjoying a long, hot bath. The next week, I blamed a dodgy meal for feeling unwell and caught up on my favourite soaps instead.

My son phoned later, angry about having to hire emergency sitters and telling me his wife was furious. I told him to work out what my time is worth and discuss it with her; he grumbled but agreed.

I love my grandchildren and want a role in their lives, but I didn’t sign up to be their unpaid housekeeper or give up my retirement. Have I gone too far by expecting some respect? I’d appreciate advice.

Yours,

Lorena