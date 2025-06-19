I Refused to Become My MIL’s Caregiver, Even Though She Promised Me Her Inheritance

Hello Bright Side,

My mother-in-law has never liked me. From the very beginning, she was cold, rude, and constantly made me feel small.

Recently, she became gravely ill. One day, she called me over and said, “Be my caregiver, and you’ll get all my inheritance.” But those words didn’t erase the past. I still remembered all the times she ignored me, belittled me, and made me feel unwanted.

Then, everything changed. I overheard her talking to her daughter, and what she said crushed me. She admitted she had a lot of debt—loans, bills, and family members who’d come asking for money after she passed. She didn’t want her daughter to deal with any of it, so she figured offering me her “inheritance” would be a way to get free caregiving without guilt.

Now I just feel used. None of it was genuine. She never changed—she still sees me the same way she did when we first met.

I don’t know how to tell my husband. Should I ask him to talk to his mom and let her know we’re aware of what she’s doing? Or would telling him the truth just bring more pain to everyone?

Sincerely,

Marta