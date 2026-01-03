I Refused to Do My Supervisor’s Work for Him, Now HR Got Involved

Dear Bright Side,

My supervisor often dumps his work on me. I usually do it to avoid tension, but eventually it started affecting my own tasks.

The other day, he asked why my productivity had dropped, and I said, “I’m overworked.”

He snapped, “Then eat lunch at your desk. We don’t pay slackers here.” I stood up and left without replying.

The next day, HR sent an email to everyone. It said, “Dear colleagues, this is a reminder that our reporting structure must be respected. Supervisors are responsible for assigning work, and team members are expected to complete what is delegated to them. Trust your managers so we can keep our productivity high and our workplace running smoothly.”

I couldn’t believe it and laughed when I read it.

About an hour later, I went numb when HR came to announce to the office that someone else would take my role. I was being moved to a different position with fewer responsibilities, the kind of role I could have done when I first joined. The new role also came with a pay cut.

I asked to speak with HR privately. They told me they were doing what was best for everyone and said, “Well, Maggie, you said you were overworked, so we’re giving you less responsibility. With that comes a smaller role and a smaller paycheck. You can’t have it both ways.”

Now I feel devastated and stuck. I never refused to work, and I wasn’t trying to cause trouble. I just didn’t want to keep doing my supervisor’s work on top of my own. But the company sided with him, and I lost a position I worked hard for.

Was I wrong to speak up? And what should I do now?

Best regards,

Maggie