I Refused to Give Money To My Daughter And Told Her to Stop Pretending to Be Poor

Family arguments can escalate when it comes to money. In this story, our reader is frustrated because her daughter, a single mom, keeps asking for help with baby supplies while spending on herself. Feeling fed up, she tells her daughter to stop spending on luxuries and prioritize her baby.

One of our readers sent us a message.

Thank you for reaching out to us! We understand that this is a complicated situation, and we’re here to help.

Suggest alternatives to expensive purchases.

If she’s struggling with her spending habits, suggest focusing on saving or finding more affordable alternatives. For example, if she likes nice accessories, show her options for discounted brands or secondhand shopping. Encouraging her to treat herself without overspending could help shift her mindset.

Offer non-financial support.

Instead of giving money, offer to help in other ways, like watching the baby while she runs errands or cooking meals for them. This approach shows you’re still willing to help without directly funding her habits. It also gives you peace of mind knowing that the baby is being taken care of without enabling unnecessary spending.

Decide how you want to support her.

It’s tough to refuse help, especially when your grandchild is involved. But think about whether your financial assistance is truly going toward the baby’s needs or just enabling your daughter’s spending habits.



If you find yourself constantly covering essentials while she splurges on luxuries, it might be time to set some conditions around the support you provide. Consider focusing on directly supporting the baby’s needs, like buying diapers or formula, rather than giving her cash that might be misused.

Learn to say no.

Sometimes, you have to put your foot down and set boundaries, even with family. If you feel uncomfortable with how often she asks for money, don’t be afraid to say no. Make it clear that you want to support her emotionally, but you can’t always be her financial safety net, especially if she’s not managing her money responsibly.