I Refused to Let My Ex Husband’s Kid Use My Bathroom, My House Is Not a Public Toilet

One user wrote, “You’re not in a wrong here. He wanted to snoop. This was obvious after he rejected your son’s offer to take the kid to the bathroom. Sneaky isn’t he.”

Another person said, “Ok, so I like to ask my husband these scenarios and get his 2 cents. He seems to think, because you have stated you’ve had multiple problems with the ex, that this was more about control. He wanted you to do what he said.

Was the boy hurting and crying because he had to go? If not, my spouse thinks it was a power play by your ex. If it were me, I would have asked my son to take him and told the ex to go wait in his car, but if this man just like to stalk you around, then you’re not wrong.”

One more user commented, “It’s good you didn’t take the kid to the bathroom. He could have coached the kid into saying you did inappropriate things afterwards and made you lose custody.

He didn’t want your son to take the kid to the bathroom because he knew the kid didn’t have to pee and didn’t want to look like a liar.”

One more person shared, “If the kid needed to pee, the ex could have stopped prior to arriving at his ex’s. He knows the relationship is strained. Good lord, he has a two-hour window. My ex and I, 6pm. The end.”