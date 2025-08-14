I Refused to Let My Ex Husband’s Kid Use My Bathroom, My House Is Not a Public Toilet
A furious woman took to Reddit to vent after a very awkward, and frankly explosive showdown with her ex-husband over something as basic as... a bathroom. She didn’t let a desperate 4-year-old boy use a toilet in her house when he needed to pee.
Now the internet is divided: was she being heartless, or just setting a boundary in her own home? The ex didn’t take it lightly. He turned a toddler’s pee emergency into full-blown drama with a fiery finale.
She’s asking the community: Was I wrong? Buckle up and read the full story before you judge, and let us know whose side you’re on.
OP is divorced and has a shared custody with her ex-husband.
The woman shared, “Our custody arrangement is for each of us to pick the kids up on our day during our two-hour pickup window. He arrived at the house, and I already had the boys ready. I saw his car pull into the driveway on my camera, so the boys were already halfway to the door when my ex knocks.”
The OP’s husband brought his future stepson to his ex-wife’s house.
The OP shared, “I open the door, and he is holding the hand of a four-year-old. He asks to come in and says his fiancé’s son needs to use the bathroom. I told him I don’t want him to come inside, because I don’t feel comfortable with him in my house.
He has a history of snooping through my things. He asked me to take his future stepson to the bathroom, and I said I was uncomfortable with the situation. He said his stepson needed to pee. I suggested the McDonald’s up the road. He said my bathroom would be way cleaner than a McDonald’s.”
The woman was blamed for not letting the kid use the bathroom.
The woman wrote, “At this point, my eleven-year-old started pestering his dad to stop so they could leave. My ex said, ‘Your brother needs to use the bathroom.’ My son said, ‘I’ll take him.’ My ex said ‘No, your mother would rather he pees his pants. We’ll go, and hopefully we’ll get to the McDonald’s in time.’
My ex and the boys left. He messaged me afterwards saying I was cruel to a child to punish him and that’s not okay. He said I made us both look bad in front of our kids and should be embarrassed of my actions. I have been fighting with him for so long my perspective is screwed up.”
The OP shared an update later, and her husband’s further action left her questioning everything.
Later, the OP shared a bizarre continuation of the story. She wrote, “I did talk to my lawyer about what happened. He said we can address it at the hearing we already have scheduled about the movie situation. I thought that was that, but of course it was my turn to pick up the kids today.
When I arrived at my ex’s place, he opened the door very wide and invited me in. I was suspicious and said no thank you. He kept insisting I come in so we can show the kids we are civil, but I had a bad feeling.
I said I would just wait in the car for the boys to come out. I got in my car and texted my older son that I was there. A short while later he texted me back saying his dad said they couldn’t leave unless I got them.
I went back to the door and knocked again. Again, my ex invited me inside. I said I didn’t want to come in, and that was when my boys showed up. My ex’s fiancé was right behind them, telling them to come back upstairs. They ran to me, and we left. I don’t know what his game is, but I’m not falling for it, whatever it is.”
Redditors rushed to the comments to share their controversial opinions about the OP’s story.
One user wrote, “You’re not in a wrong here. He wanted to snoop. This was obvious after he rejected your son’s offer to take the kid to the bathroom. Sneaky isn’t he.”
Another person said, “Ok, so I like to ask my husband these scenarios and get his 2 cents. He seems to think, because you have stated you’ve had multiple problems with the ex, that this was more about control. He wanted you to do what he said.
Was the boy hurting and crying because he had to go? If not, my spouse thinks it was a power play by your ex. If it were me, I would have asked my son to take him and told the ex to go wait in his car, but if this man just like to stalk you around, then you’re not wrong.”
One more user commented, “It’s good you didn’t take the kid to the bathroom. He could have coached the kid into saying you did inappropriate things afterwards and made you lose custody.
He didn’t want your son to take the kid to the bathroom because he knew the kid didn’t have to pee and didn’t want to look like a liar.”
One more person shared, “If the kid needed to pee, the ex could have stopped prior to arriving at his ex’s. He knows the relationship is strained. Good lord, he has a two-hour window. My ex and I, 6pm. The end.”
