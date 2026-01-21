I Refused to Reply to Work Messages After 8 P.M.—Now HR Got Involved

Dear Bright Side,

My boss texts our group chat past 8 p.m. almost every night—feedback, tasks, random questions. Everyone always replies. I never do.

Last Friday, he tagged me directly. I responded, “You don’t own me 24/7.” He just sent a 👍.

Monday morning, 8 a.m., we all froze when we found an email from HR. It said, “No work messages would be sent outside office hours anymore. The group chat was being shut down.

Instead, every employee would now have to stay 30 to 45 minutes after work once a week for in-person performance reviews.”



HR called it a way to “respect our personal time.”

Everyone stared at me when they found out I’d been clearly named as the reason for the change.

I was just trying to protect our boundaries, but overnight I became the office villain. People who used to chat with me now barely make eye contact.

Did I do the wrong thing by pushing back?

How do I fix this now?

Sincerely,

— Leena