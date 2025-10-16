I Refused to Share My Inheritance, Now My Own Kids Are Turning Against Me

The next day, I was stunned when I saw a post from my son on social media. “What our mother

doesn’t realize is that we’ve already told everyone how she’s been treating us for years,” he’d written. “And now it’s time to name and shame her!” He’d posted it to a group called “Our Mommy the Miser” with thousands of followers, and he’d just given them my name.

I scrolled through the comments. Dozens of people, most of them from our local area (some of them people I know!), all backing him up and hating on me. My heart sank as I read the exaggerated stories of how I’ve supposedly robbed them of everything. For a moment, I felt utterly powerless, but then a rush of anger took over.