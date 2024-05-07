I Refused to Take Care of Our Kids During My Husband’s Work Meeting

For some, it might seem like being a housewife means doing nothing. However, there are so many responsibilities behind the scenes that often go unnoticed. One of our readers decided to challenge her husband and see if he could handle switching roles for a day. Things took a different turn when their kids ended up embarrassing him.

Our reader contacted us.

Thank you for sending us a message. It’s a tricky situation, and we can offer you a few tips that you might find helpful.

Divide household chores from now on.

Your husband realized how difficult it is to be a housewife with kids. Even if he doesn’t explicitly tell you that it’s hard, deep down, he knows he lost the challenge. From now on, he should be ready to split the chores. Divide them evenly and make sure each of you spends equal time with the kids. It might not work well at first, but you’ll eventually learn to trust your husband with handling the house.

Don’t apologize.

He agreed to accept the challenge, tried, and messed up. There’s no reason to blame you, and you have nothing to apologize for. Let him be on his own for a while. Eventually, he’ll cool off and realize his mistake. Give him space and act like nothing happened; let him process his failure.

Ask him not to belittle your efforts.

Being a housewife is a lot of work, and your husband has been asking for more and more without appreciating what you already do. Ask yourself, when was the last time he told you how wonderful your food was, or how clean the rooms were? Let him know you want to hear kind words from him, not only those of disapproval.

Hire someone to do the housework.

If your income allows for it, consider hiring a cleaning service. Perhaps you’ll be willing to start working and dedicate more time to yourself and your hobbies. Besides, your relationship might also improve significantly because, at the end of the day, you’ll have more energy for your husband and kids.