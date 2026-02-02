Good for you. Be on the lookout for retaliation when you come back. Document everything.
I Refused to Work While My Mom Was Dying—HR Got Involved
In moments when a loved one’s health takes a sudden turn, people often face tough choices between family and work. Requesting emergency leave, confronting unsupportive bosses, and figuring out workplace policies can be stressful, leaving many unsure how to protect both their loved ones and their careers.
Letter for Bright Side:
Hello Bright Side!
This just happened and I’m still kind of shaking. My mom’s in hospice, and I requested emergency leave from work because I might not have much time left with her. I was expecting some understanding, maybe even a little empathy.
Instead, my boss looked at me and went, “Can’t you visit on the weekends?” I tried to stay calm and explained, “She might not make it to the weekend.”
And he literally scoffed at me. “Everyone has family stuff. We need you!” I felt my stomach twist, but I didn’t yell. I just said, “Okay,” and left it at that.
Later that afternoon, I got a notification that HR had called my boss. Apparently, I’d reported our conversation and attached a screenshot of the company’s emergency leave policy. He looked panicked, which honestly felt a little satisfying, ngl.
I don’t know if I handled it the “perfectly professional” way, but I also don’t regret standing up for my mom. It’s just wild that someone could be so cold about something like this.
Bright Side, crazy move to report my boss? Or is this just normal “don’t mess with me when my family is dying” behavior?
Best,
R.
Hey, thanks so much for sharing your story with us. We tried to gather some pieces of advice that might help. Just know you’re not alone in dealing with stuff like this, and it’s okay to put yourself and your family first.
- It’s okay to be angry — Feeling frustrated with your boss? Don’t pretend it’s all going to be peaceful. It’s okay to be pissed. Let yourself feel it for a bit, then channel it into action, like sending that HR email. Bottling it up doesn’t help anyone.
- Your family comes first — We know it’s obvious, but people forget this when a work deadline looms. Your job isn’t going to hug you while you watch someone you love fade. Make your boundaries clear, even if it makes your boss uncomfortable, it’s not selfish.
- It’s okay to say “no” without guilt — Your boss scoffing doesn’t mean you owe them anything. Saying no isn’t rude; it’s survival. Practice it in low-stakes situations if you need to, it makes the real stuff easier.
Even in the toughest moments, setting boundaries and speaking up can make a big difference. With the right support and clear steps, it’s possible to balance caring for loved ones while protecting your own well-being.
