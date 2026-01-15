I Refuse to Be the Villain When My Boss Is the Real Time Thief

Hello, Bright Side!

So, I need to vent and maybe get some perspective. My boss has this thing where he texts me at all hours and expects me to respond immediately.

Like, last night, out of nowhere, he sent a Google Meet link at 11:30 PM and said he wanted a “quick discussion” about today and tomorrow. I ignored it because, well, it’s 11:30 PM. I have a life outside of work, apparently.

Fast-forward to this morning: he called me lazy, unprofessional, and told me if I keep “ignoring his” like that, I’ll be fired. And I just smiled. Not because I’m petty, but mostly because I was trying not to scream at my phone.

That afternoon, HR set up a meeting with him in the afternoon, and suddenly he froze. I submitted two months’ worth of time-tracking data showing that he’s been taking average 3-hour lunches while the rest of the team is literally working through breaks. Oh, and I threw in a screenshot of his “dedication” comment from this morning’s confrontation.

Now I feel a mix of vindication and anxiety. Like, yeah, he’s caught off guard, but am I gonna regret dropping receipts like that? Should I have just let it slide?

Bright Side, am I a bad guy for basically documenting his hypocrisy and silently throwing it in HR’s face? Or do you think I did the right thing, standing up for myself?

Thanks,

P.