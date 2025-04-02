I Thought I Was Doing Something Sweet for My BF, but He Ruined My Whole Evening
Some conflicts leave scars. Some tear apart relationships. And some… well, they start with something as harmless as an egg roll.
How it all started.
After a long, exhausting 10-hour shift, a woman decided to do something nice for her boyfriend, who wasn't feeling well. She ordered them Chinese food, a simple act of care.
[edited] My BF wasn't feeling well, and I had just come home from a 10-hour shift. All I wanted was 1 egg roll. ONE. We ordered chicken noodle soup and 2 egg rolls—one for me and one for him.
The food arrived, and I was occupied. I could hear him call my name from the living room. As I finished up my nails (probably 10 minutes later after he called me), I headed to the living room to find NO egg roll!
I looked at him with complete confusion. He proceeded to tell me he gave an egg roll to the dog since it fell on the floor, then proceeded to eat the other one plus the food he got as well. I turn completely red with anger.
He offered a solution—too little, too late.
He couldn't comprehend why I was so upset and offered to order me one.
Instead of arguing, she walked away, choosing to end the night alone.
The thing was, it was about to be 12 am in the morning, and I didn't want to wait another 45 minutes for 1 egg roll. I turned myself in for the night; all I asked was to be alone and end the night by myself because I knew I was still very upset. He did not understand why I was so heated.
Internet users shared their opinion.
- He gave HIS egg roll to the dog because HE dropped it and then decided to eat YOURS instead. - Fantastic_Fox_9497 / Reddit
- When I drop food, and my dog eats it, no way am I taking my wife's portion. My mistake, so I'll end up eating toast instead. - cautioussidekick / Reddit
- This would be a deal-breaker for me. It shows such a high level of selfishness. And deliberate disrespect. - GraceOfTheNorth / Reddit
- When I see my husband pouring a drink or getting a snack and I say, "Hey, can you get me one too?" He says, "Oh, this is yours, I forgot to get myself one," and then he gets another for himself. - lynn / Reddit
- One day, my husband picked up food for us. I sat mine on the edge of the table and ended up knocking it to the floor. It opened up, and chicken went everywhere. 100% my fault.
He tried to give me his whole meal, even saying, "I wasn't really hungry anyway," after texting me that he was picking up food because he was so hungry. I took one tender and then made myself turkey sandwiches. He was so sad that I wouldn't eat HIS whole meal after I had messed up my own. - ABakedAlaskan / Reddit
Here are some lessons we can take away.
- Thoughtfulness is important. Even small acts of care go a long way.
- Don't dismiss emotions. If your partner is upset, don't just say, "I don't get why this is a big deal." Try to understand why it matters to them.
- It's better to fix it the right way. Offering a solution is good, but acknowledging the mistake first is also important.
- Communicate clearly. Don't just shut down—explain why something upset you.
- Watch for patterns. Is this a one-time lapse in judgment, or is your partner consistently dismissive of your feelings?
- Stand in your value. If someone repeatedly disregards your needs, you deserve better.
The little things matter. Whether it's a missing egg roll or a forgotten 'thank you,' these small moments can be subtle signs that someone isn't thinking about you the way you think about them.