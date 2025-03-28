15+ Breakup Stories That Sound Too Strange to Be True

12 True Stories That Can Mend a Broken Heart Stitch by Stitch
People
4 months ago
There are as many reasons for break-ups as there are couples (and ex-couples) in the world. Some can be logical, perhaps a bit strange, or simply unusual. That is why we have decided to compile those motives that are hard to believe and seem just an excuse to end a relationship.
All these break-up stories seem to be straight out of fiction, but they are as real as those who tell them. And you, have you gone through a similar situation, or do you know the story of someone who has lived through something similar? Tell us all the details, and let’s continue discovering strange reasons why a relationship can end.