15+ Breakup Stories That Sound Too Strange to Be True

18 hours ago

There are as many reasons for break-ups as there are couples (and ex-couples) in the world. Some can be logical, perhaps a bit strange, or simply unusual. That is why we have decided to compile those motives that are hard to believe and seem just an excuse to end a relationship.

  • A girl I was in a relationship with for 2 years, decided we were not compatible because of “zodiac signs” and her astrology-specialist friend told her so. This happened back in the early 2000s.
    She changed her mind after some time —and after her parents and friends told her she was crazy for what she had done— and approached me again. We had a few talks, I decided to give it another chance because everyone makes mistakes and can change, right?
    Well, long story short, after a couple of months of dating again, she one day declined to go out together because a fortune-teller/palm-reader told her that it wasn’t a good day to go out with her man. I ended it immediately, and frankly, that was one less thing to worry about in my life. © unholypepperoni / Reddit
  • The wife was sensitive to fluorescent light bulbs, but the husband kept insisting on having them to save the environment. He would change out the incandescent bulbs when she was asleep. She got sick of it and filed for divorce© Commercial-Box-7437 / Reddit
  • Two of my really good friends who everyone saw as “the perfect couple” split up. Two days later, my then-partner told me he was leaving because “it made him realize that if they could split up, anyone could, so we might as well get it over and done with now.” © Rustygurl / Reddit
  • A couple of years ago, I was at a restaurant, and the couple next to us were arguing. The lady was upset with the man because he wouldn’t buy her the newest BMW that had come out that year. The man started listing all the luxurious things he had recently bought her, including the ring on her finger, and proceeded to call her ungrateful. She got up, slapped him, and stormed out crying. © East-Manufacturer437 / Reddit
  • The wife had a chronic dry eye which made her contacts uncomfortable. The husband could not handle the fact that her eyes were different colors. © rowenaravenclaw0 / Reddit
  • I did work experience at a law firm and was allowed to attend court to listen to some hearings. He was divorcing her because when he criticized her food, she threw her plate at him. She was 97 and he was 98. © belladonna79 / Reddit
  • My husband told me his ex broke up with him because of how he used to squeeze the toothpaste tube. I thought that was funny. © InternationalSet8122 / Reddit
  • I had been friends with a guy for over a year. We then dated for a bit and moved in together. About two and a half years, at this point, things were going well.
    One day, out of the blue, he asked me when I was going to stop coloring my hair —I do various unnatural colors. I have been doing it since I was 15. At that point, I was 26, and he used to say it was his favorite part about me.
    He told me it was embarrassing to be around in public looking like that, and I needed to “grow up.” Funny, I’m now 41 and still do it. It’s not a phase! © GiraffeCalledKevin / Reddit
  • A guy divorced his wife because she ate his fries off his plate after he explicitly told her not to. Not cheating, not money issues, just stolen fries. © monistaa / Reddit
  • Break up: my then-best friend broke up with her boyfriend because they couldn’t figure out in which house they wanted to live. They both owned houses© Jane_Austen11 / Reddit
  • I had two friends who dated and were both vegan. One of them broke up with the other because he was vegan “for the wrong reasons.” He was vegan for environmental reasons and apparently, he should have been vegan for animal welfare. © friendsworkwaffles02 / Reddit
  • My girlfriend kept complaining that after work —I come home early— I don’t clean her dishes that she leaves in the sink. I always clean after myself, but this constant demand to clean her dishes broke me, I had enough, and one day, when I came home after work, I picked up all of my things and left. © Hummusas / Reddit
  • I once broke up with a girl, in large part due to how she’d react to funny jokes. For those who are curious, she’d laugh, repeat the punchline, and then continue laughing. EVERY TIME. © boytoy421 / Reddit
  • My girlfriend broke up with me because I was “too good of a guy and treated her too well.” She said she was jealous of my exes because I probably did all the same things for them that I did for her, so it wasn’t special. She told me she wanted to end it before she fell in love with me and eventually broke her heart.
    All this stemmed from me sending her flowers to her work. Not sure if she was cheating, wasn’t into me anymore, or if she just had relationship issues. © JRadically / Reddit
  • A guy I used to work with divorced his wife because she wanted to go see Ernest Goes to Camp when it came out in theaters. © BlackshirtDefense / Reddit
  • The wife went vegan and told her hubby never to bring meat into the house ever again. He showed up with a pepperoni pizza, she left him. © j1013d / Reddit
  • A girl broke up with me when she saw I was left-handed. © infamousCatfishOG / Reddit
  • I know a woman who filed for divorce because her husband didn’t want to buy the fridge that she liked. He thought it was too expensive (he was rich).
    I mean, I’m sure there were other issues, but this was the dealbreaker. He ended up having to pay her a huge amount for divorce settlement and for alimony too. The poor guy eventually paid for 10,000 fridges. © Antiquelaser / Reddit
  • My aunt put the dog crate right next to the new custom couch my uncle had bought. They left for a few hours and when they got home the dog had chewed through the openings of the crate and ripped the entire arm off the couch. That happened on a Sunday. My uncle filed on Monday. © REALtumbisturdler / Reddit

All these break-up stories seem to be straight out of fiction, but they are as real as those who tell them. And you, have you gone through a similar situation, or do you know the story of someone who has lived through something similar? Tell us all the details, and let’s continue discovering strange reasons why a relationship can end.

