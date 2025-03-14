I Love Dogs More Than Kids—That’s Not the Reason to Insult Me

At first, I figured I might’ve overstayed my welcome, so I decided to back off. I got up and said something like, “I’ll let you get back to your walk now, but thank you so much; that was the highlight of my day!”

As the husband was saying goodbye, the wife interrupted him and said, “Really?” I was pretty confused, so I asked her if something was wrong. See, the couple also had a baby with them, a little girl sleeping in a stroller.

I’m bad with ages, but if I had to guess, she was probably around a month old. The wife said I was “beyond rude” for spending all this time “cooing over the damn dog” but not saying anything about her newborn. I have absolutely nothing against babies or children in the slightest, including this woman’s daughter. I see them as other human beings just like me.

But I won’t lie—babies and kids have never elicited the same instant warm feelings that dogs and all animals do for me. This is to say, I’ve never really been the type to coo at babies. I don’t hate or dislike them at all; I just regard them in the same way I regard all strangers, regardless of age.

Anyway, before I could get a word in, the husband began ushering her away and told me to have a good day, though I could still hear her muttering things about me under her breath as they left. I didn’t mean to be rude, but I’m wondering now if I actually was.